New 2023 Honda Pilot Imagined With Modern Styling, Do You Dig the Looks?

It’s no surprise anymore that Honda is working on a brand-new Pilot to replace the third generation that has been in production since 2015. They have teased it multiple times, and they have also brought various prototypes to all sorts of events. But what does it look like beneath the camo?
Several rendering artists have tried answering this question over the last few months, and the latest digital take on the model comes kelsonik on Instagram. This design proposal stays true to the real thing and shows it in several shades and in a side-by-side comparison with its predecessor.
Speaking of the latter part, it is clear that the new one sports a more modern design,with a more upright nose, a bigger grille, slender headlights, and sharp lines in the front bumper and hood. The roofline is a bit more arched towards the rear, the taillights are smaller, and the bumper and diffuser are more aggressive. As for the tailgate, it looks like an evolution of the current one.
Highlighting its slightly utilitarian nature is the black plastic cladding, which continues to adorn the lower parts of the body at the front, sides, and rear, and around the wheel arches. The alloys have a new design, and they are on the slightly bigger side, and the blacked-out windows provide some privacy for the virtual occupants of the brand-new Japanese SUV.
Expected to share the same construction with the 2022 Acura MDX, the fourth-gen Honda Pilot is understood to pack a self-charging assembly and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. On the other hand, details surrounding the powertrain family remain a mystery, as the automaker hasn’t said anything about it yet, and probably won’t until the grand unveiling, which should be just around the corner, before it starts making its way into dealers as a 2023 model.
Speaking of the latter part, it is clear that the new one sports a more modern design,with a more upright nose, a bigger grille, slender headlights, and sharp lines in the front bumper and hood. The roofline is a bit more arched towards the rear, the taillights are smaller, and the bumper and diffuser are more aggressive. As for the tailgate, it looks like an evolution of the current one.
Highlighting its slightly utilitarian nature is the black plastic cladding, which continues to adorn the lower parts of the body at the front, sides, and rear, and around the wheel arches. The alloys have a new design, and they are on the slightly bigger side, and the blacked-out windows provide some privacy for the virtual occupants of the brand-new Japanese SUV.
Expected to share the same construction with the 2022 Acura MDX, the fourth-gen Honda Pilot is understood to pack a self-charging assembly and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. On the other hand, details surrounding the powertrain family remain a mystery, as the automaker hasn’t said anything about it yet, and probably won’t until the grand unveiling, which should be just around the corner, before it starts making its way into dealers as a 2023 model.