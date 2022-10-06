Head to the Austin Music Festival This Weekend, Check Out "The Most Rugged Honda SUV Ever"

Honda is in no rush to pull the wraps off the 2023 Pilot TrailSport, and after announcing that it will take part in the Rebelle Rally, they are also bringing it to a music festival in Austin, Texas.
Wearing the Rebelle Rally wrap for its first public appearance, ahead of the official unveiling taking place this fall, the 2023 Pilot TrailSport will join the artists on the Honda Stage at the Austin City Music Festival, in Texas, throughout two weekends, October 7-9, and 14-16.
The three-row model, described by the Japanese automaker as being “the most rugged Honda SUV ever,” sports a number of hairy-chested features, such as the jacked-up off-road-tuned suspension, expanded all-wheel drive capability, front and rear recovery points, steel skid plates, all-terrain tires, and full-size spare wheel.
As for that special wrap, it was inspired by pixel art, and celebrates its debut in the Rebelle Rally, an eight-day, all-women off-roading event that will take it on a 1,500-mile journey from Lake Tahoe, in Nevada, to the Imperial Sand Dunes, in Southern California. This is the company’s fourth attendance in the longest off-road rally in America.
The design of the new Pilot TrailSport is no longer a secret, as Honda has already released a number of images showing it in multiple angles. What remains a mystery, however, is the powertrain. Its predecessor packs a 3.5-liter V6, which pushes out 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque.
You should expect more power, nonetheless, as the 3.5-liter V6 is currently rated at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) in the Acura MDX. The much sportier MDX Type S packs a punchier lump, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, making 355 and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), and it returns 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km) combined. The average fuel consumption is rated at 22 and 21 mpg (10.7-11.2 l/100 km) in the FWD and AWD MDX respectively.
