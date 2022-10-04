2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Cover More Than 1,500 Miles During 2022 Rebelle Rally

No GPS and no cell phones over the course of eight days of competition. That’s how the 2022 Rebelle Rally can be described in a nutshell, a women’s off-road navigation rally that accepts two vehicle categories. The all-new TrailSport for the 2023 model year fits perfectly in the X-Cross vehicle category for unibodies with two- or all-wheel drive.
“The all-new Honda Pilot TrailSport has been tested on challenging terrain all over the country, and we can’t wait to showcase its rugged capabilities in one of America’s most demanding off-road competitions,” said chassis reliability test engineer Liz Long. “We’ve engineered the Pilot TrailSport to perform in these environments, and we’re excited to hit the trail.”
Long and Hillary Tate, a project administrator of design and construction for Honda facilities across North America, will compete as The Co-Pilots #208 in the camouflaged vehicle, driving the mid-size crossover for 10 to 12 hours per day over pretty rough terrain. The duo has entered the rally as part of the Honda of America Racing Team, a racing program run entirely by Honda associates throughout the United States. The Pilot TrailSport is said to be unmodified, sporting the bone-stock steel skid plates, off-road suspension, expanded all-wheel-drive system, and recovery points.
To be unveiled this fall, the next-generation Pilot features all-terrain rubber boots from the factory in TrailSport specification. Scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms for the 2023 model year, the family-sized crossover with three-row seating will feature the same underpinnings as the MDX.
In other words, prospective customers should expect front- and all-wheel drive, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It’s not known if the 3.0-liter turbo V6 in the MDX Type S will be shared, but nevertheless, the naturally-aspirated engine is more than capable thanks to 290 horsepower and 267 pound-foot (362 Nm) of torque on deck.
