2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Cover More Than 1,500 Miles During 2022 Rebelle Rally

4 Oct 2022, 15:16 UTC ·
No GPS and no cell phones over the course of eight days of competition. That’s how the 2022 Rebelle Rally can be described in a nutshell, a women’s off-road navigation rally that accepts two vehicle categories. The all-new TrailSport for the 2023 model year fits perfectly in the X-Cross vehicle category for unibodies with two- or all-wheel drive.
“The all-new Honda Pilot TrailSport has been tested on challenging terrain all over the country, and we can’t wait to showcase its rugged capabilities in one of America’s most demanding off-road competitions,” said chassis reliability test engineer Liz Long. “We’ve engineered the Pilot TrailSport to perform in these environments, and we’re excited to hit the trail.”

Long and Hillary Tate, a project administrator of design and construction for Honda facilities across North America, will compete as The Co-Pilots #208 in the camouflaged vehicle, driving the mid-size crossover for 10 to 12 hours per day over pretty rough terrain. The duo has entered the rally as part of the Honda of America Racing Team, a racing program run entirely by Honda associates throughout the United States. The Pilot TrailSport is said to be unmodified, sporting the bone-stock steel skid plates, off-road suspension, expanded all-wheel-drive system, and recovery points.

To be unveiled this fall, the next-generation Pilot features all-terrain rubber boots from the factory in TrailSport specification. Scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms for the 2023 model year, the family-sized crossover with three-row seating will feature the same underpinnings as the MDX.

In other words, prospective customers should expect front- and all-wheel drive, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It’s not known if the 3.0-liter turbo V6 in the MDX Type S will be shared, but nevertheless, the naturally-aspirated engine is more than capable thanks to 290 horsepower and 267 pound-foot (362 Nm) of torque on deck.

