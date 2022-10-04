Check Out This 50-Strong Superbike Collection, Also Features Championship Winning Bikes

The Late Brake Show's latest upload will rattle your chains if you have a thing for race motorcycles, specifically Japanese- and Italian-made. They featured perhaps one of the best bike collections in the UK on their recent Bryne Out series.
Unlike the conventional rare motorcycle collection tucked away in a basement or garage, this ultimate collection of 50-strong superbikes is archived in an office. Yes, you read that right. This unique office features real race homologation of Honda and Ducati superbikes never seen before.
Unlike most collectors who take pride in owning such rare motorcycles, this unique collection of bikes has largely remained a secret. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, let Johnny Smith and Shakey Bryne of The Late Brake Show showcase his iconic collection in his absence.
"Luckily for me. The owner of this great collection of bikes is not only a friend of mine now, but he's also a fan, which is super cool," Shakey revealed.
First on the collection was Shakey's shrine that included his championship-winning bike from 2017, the last bike he ever rode in 2018, and a couple of helmets and racing gear.
Next to Shakey's shrine was a row of RC30 Honda motorcycles, and first in line was a 1988 Honda V4 RC30 bought for Joey Dunlop by sponsor Bertie Payne.
Another iconic bike in the RC30 row was Niall MacKenzie's (three-time British Superbike Champion)1988 Honda 750 V4 RC30 Yellow Wing.
On the Ducati row, the collection had the track-focused super cool 2021 Ducati 1100 V4SP OM. Next to it was a Ducati Panigale R FE 2 OM 1285. According to Shakey, this was Ducati's final edition of the V-Twin 2-cylinder engine series.
The crème del a crème of the Ducati collection was an 80-of-500 2020 Ducati Superleggera MK3 OM 998 motorbike.
Another unique Ducati on the collection was a 1995 Ducati 955 Corse, Steve Hislop's Championship bike. Shakey admits he felt honored to introduce the motorcycle since he had a very constructive history with the Scottish Motorcycle racer when he started racing.
The duo went through a couple more iconic race motorcycles in the collection, Bryne offering an in-depth review of each.
We'd love to break down the 50-bike collection one by one, but we'd rather let you squeeze the fun out of that in the video below. It's a treasure trove of motorcycle racing history.
Unlike most collectors who take pride in owning such rare motorcycles, this unique collection of bikes has largely remained a secret. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, let Johnny Smith and Shakey Bryne of The Late Brake Show showcase his iconic collection in his absence.
"Luckily for me. The owner of this great collection of bikes is not only a friend of mine now, but he's also a fan, which is super cool," Shakey revealed.
First on the collection was Shakey's shrine that included his championship-winning bike from 2017, the last bike he ever rode in 2018, and a couple of helmets and racing gear.
Next to Shakey's shrine was a row of RC30 Honda motorcycles, and first in line was a 1988 Honda V4 RC30 bought for Joey Dunlop by sponsor Bertie Payne.
Another iconic bike in the RC30 row was Niall MacKenzie's (three-time British Superbike Champion)1988 Honda 750 V4 RC30 Yellow Wing.
On the Ducati row, the collection had the track-focused super cool 2021 Ducati 1100 V4SP OM. Next to it was a Ducati Panigale R FE 2 OM 1285. According to Shakey, this was Ducati's final edition of the V-Twin 2-cylinder engine series.
The crème del a crème of the Ducati collection was an 80-of-500 2020 Ducati Superleggera MK3 OM 998 motorbike.
Another unique Ducati on the collection was a 1995 Ducati 955 Corse, Steve Hislop's Championship bike. Shakey admits he felt honored to introduce the motorcycle since he had a very constructive history with the Scottish Motorcycle racer when he started racing.
The duo went through a couple more iconic race motorcycles in the collection, Bryne offering an in-depth review of each.
We'd love to break down the 50-bike collection one by one, but we'd rather let you squeeze the fun out of that in the video below. It's a treasure trove of motorcycle racing history.