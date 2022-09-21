The 60th Anniversary of Ducati Scrambler Celebrated With 100,000 Sales Worldwide

No matter how hard you try, you cannot feel that wind that frees your mind and that freedom that fills your spirit in a car as you can feel them on a motorcycle. Ducati Scrambler celebrates the non-conformism that brought it to life 60 years ago.
When you think about models born in those classic times, you inevitably wonder how they lasted since many things made today, in the modern era, barely last after three washes. I mean, things had substance back then and were created with some sort of dedication and passion that transcends time. And I don't want to take what belongs to Caesar. There are still dedicated people who invent and innovate significant pieces, about which I hope to write to you 50 years from now. Now let's stick to the old ones!
Maybe the secret of things that last is adaptability. And that is the main word to describe a Scrambler. Launched back in 1962 and reinterpreted in 2015, the Ducati Scrambler was like a genie in a bottle that brought the burning desire for freedom over time. That desire has turned into a lifestyle named "The Land of Joy," a movement that united people who lived for that feeling of liberty, an ecstatic experience it carried over the years.
For a good period, it was covered with dust. In 1975, production of the first Ducati Scrambler came to a halt, with racing and performance models taking the lead in Ducati's interest at that time).
But in 2015, the Scrambler got wings again in a surprisingly flourishing way. Many fellows have joined it, including Icon, Full Throttle, Street Classic, the Café Racer, and the most recent 1100 Tribute PRO, Urban Motard, and Nightshift, pieces made to meet modernism.
Today, on its 60th anniversary, the Ducati Scrambler boasts 100,000 owners and fans worldwide, an iconic limited edition of Carrera Eyewear sunglasses, and a whole museum waiting for visitors at the temporary exhibition "Scrambler 60th", open until the end of September in Bologna, Italy. Not bad for an old man, right? Long live, Ducati Scrambler!
