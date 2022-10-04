Lexus Will Introduce the Electrical One Motion Grip Steering System Starting in 2024

Steer-by-wire is a new technology that Lexus has developed. It’s officially known as One Motion Grip and replaces the traditional mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the steering rack with an electrical one. Its goal is to increase the connection between the driver and the vehicle. Let’s delve into details and see how that’s possible.
The input from the driver is sensed by a Steering Torque Actuator at the end of the steering column. The movement info is then relayed to a Steering Control Actuator, which translates into mechanical movement within the steering rack. The tires also gather data regarding the road surface, which is sent to the control actuator to modify its reactions further.
Traditional mechanical technology creates a fixed steering gear ratio, which in simpler terms, means that the movement you input will deliver the same degree of movement through the steering rack. Consequently, the speed of the steering and the number of turns it takes to lock the wheel remain constant.
Through the steer by wire tech, Lexus removes this physical connection and replaces it with a system capable of adapting to provide the best ratio. What’s more, during slow-speed maneuvers, you can even configure it to allow the steering wheel to turn entirely from lock to lock without removing your hands from it.
The system is optimized to suit the car’s speed and will deliver steering tuned for each circumstance. For instance, you won’t need to use the hand-over-hand technique to park, and it’ll be easier to keep the car straight when driving at high speed. Moreover, the removed mechanical connection means you won’t feel the vibrations from the tires and brakes. That being said, the One Motion Grip system will still provide feel and feedback at all times so that the driver can remain engaged.
With the top quarter of the traditional steering wheel made redundant, Lexus adopted a butterfly-style yoke. The new design will encourage drivers to use the proper hand positioning, and visibility for the instrument cluster is also improved.
Some people might be worried about fully incorporating electronics into the driving experience. Lexus assures us that the new steer by wire technology is totally safe. It has also included a fail-safe provision and an emergency power supply in case the main energy source is lost.
One Motion Grip will become available starting in the first half of 2024.
Traditional mechanical technology creates a fixed steering gear ratio, which in simpler terms, means that the movement you input will deliver the same degree of movement through the steering rack. Consequently, the speed of the steering and the number of turns it takes to lock the wheel remain constant.
Through the steer by wire tech, Lexus removes this physical connection and replaces it with a system capable of adapting to provide the best ratio. What’s more, during slow-speed maneuvers, you can even configure it to allow the steering wheel to turn entirely from lock to lock without removing your hands from it.
The system is optimized to suit the car’s speed and will deliver steering tuned for each circumstance. For instance, you won’t need to use the hand-over-hand technique to park, and it’ll be easier to keep the car straight when driving at high speed. Moreover, the removed mechanical connection means you won’t feel the vibrations from the tires and brakes. That being said, the One Motion Grip system will still provide feel and feedback at all times so that the driver can remain engaged.
With the top quarter of the traditional steering wheel made redundant, Lexus adopted a butterfly-style yoke. The new design will encourage drivers to use the proper hand positioning, and visibility for the instrument cluster is also improved.
Some people might be worried about fully incorporating electronics into the driving experience. Lexus assures us that the new steer by wire technology is totally safe. It has also included a fail-safe provision and an emergency power supply in case the main energy source is lost.
One Motion Grip will become available starting in the first half of 2024.