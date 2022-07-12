This $500K Customized Ducati Is a Work of Art, Jay Leno Thinks It's Quite Intimidating

They say, “creativity takes courage.” Therefore, when Alan Stulberg left his tech job and founded Austin-based Revival Cycles, he was a man after his dreams. Often, the price we pay for chasing down what we believe in is: disappointment, rejection, judgment, and thousands of hours of excruciating pain. Those who are strong enough and hang on get rewarded beyond their wildest dreams.
Revival Cycles' “Fuse” Ducati is unlike anything you’ve seen on the roads before. It costs a whopping $500,000. The stainless steel, artistic contours and smooth-welded frame give it a spot on the display stand in museums for years to come.
Jay Leno of Jay Leno’s Garage got the exclusive chance to showcase this custom Ducati masterpiece on his show. He also took it out on a cruise and witnessed the sheer magic behind its customized greatness.
“This bike looks like it’s going 200 mph while it’s sitting still. It is a completely custom-designed motorcycle out of Revival Cycles, down there in Austin, Texas,” Leno said
Believe it or not, the Fuse Ducati started as a Yamaha Virago. While none of the original Yamaha parts are still on the bike, the initial idea was to build something out of it.
“Ed Boyd came to me and said he wanted us to, well, collaborate with him to teach him how to design a custom motorcycle using what he had which was a Yamaha Virago engine frame rolling chassis,” Stulberg revealed.
Like all good plans, designs get swapped, and ideas change course. After deliberation, they settled for an eBay motor, a mid-2000s Monster 1100.
As it stands, the Fuse Ducati is a full-on custom bike except for the engine internals. According to Stulberg, there are still custom bits to the accessories of the engine, from the throttle body to external stroker parts.
The Fuse Ducati is an undeniably gorgeous time-piece in art and in the world of iconic cycles. Every bit of this bike was cleverly thought through, from the aesthetic bit to its functionality.
It’s a marvel to watch on the highway and looks even better at speed when the spokes disappear. Watch Leno take it out for a spin in the video below.
Jay Leno of Jay Leno’s Garage got the exclusive chance to showcase this custom Ducati masterpiece on his show. He also took it out on a cruise and witnessed the sheer magic behind its customized greatness.
“This bike looks like it’s going 200 mph while it’s sitting still. It is a completely custom-designed motorcycle out of Revival Cycles, down there in Austin, Texas,” Leno said
Believe it or not, the Fuse Ducati started as a Yamaha Virago. While none of the original Yamaha parts are still on the bike, the initial idea was to build something out of it.
“Ed Boyd came to me and said he wanted us to, well, collaborate with him to teach him how to design a custom motorcycle using what he had which was a Yamaha Virago engine frame rolling chassis,” Stulberg revealed.
Like all good plans, designs get swapped, and ideas change course. After deliberation, they settled for an eBay motor, a mid-2000s Monster 1100.
As it stands, the Fuse Ducati is a full-on custom bike except for the engine internals. According to Stulberg, there are still custom bits to the accessories of the engine, from the throttle body to external stroker parts.
The Fuse Ducati is an undeniably gorgeous time-piece in art and in the world of iconic cycles. Every bit of this bike was cleverly thought through, from the aesthetic bit to its functionality.
It’s a marvel to watch on the highway and looks even better at speed when the spokes disappear. Watch Leno take it out for a spin in the video below.