Collectible Ducati Sport 1000 With Termignoni Pipes Looks Angelic, Odo Reads 4,700 Miles

Some motorcycles are downright seductive dressed in yellow paint; the Sport 1000 is one such entity.
When Ducati’s SportClassic lineup was given the axe, few could’ve imagined that its variants would end up being so popular in just a few years. The specimen we’ll be looking at today is 2006 MY Sport 1000 with just over 4,700 miles (7,600 km) on its digital odometer, featuring an aftermarket tail tidy, LED rear lighting hardware and a two-into-two Termignoni exhaust.
All these items have been installed by the previous owner, who’d also replaced the OEM clutch and timing belt covers with carbon fiber alternatives. The Duc got sold to a Florida-based dealer about three months ago, and it was subsequently blessed with a modern battery, fresh fluids and Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber. Finally, its engine received youthful timing belts for good measure.
Bologna’s head-turner is powered by an air-cooled 992cc L-twin engine that packs four desmodromic valves and a Marelli EFI with 45 mm (1.8 inches) throttle bodies. To keep the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel in motion, this SOHC titan makes use of a dry clutch and a six-speed transmission. When prompted, the mill is capable of delivering up to 92 hp and 67 pound-feet of torque at the crank.
These power output digits can ultimately translate into sub-twelves on the quarter-mile sprint and a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph). On the other hand, braking is accomplished through dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and two-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper at the rear.
In the suspension department, the Sport 1000 carries 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock from Sachs. This two-wheeled gemstone is now getting ready to change hands once again, and you may check it out on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (July 7). You will, however, need some serious cash to make it yours, because the current bid amounts to a generous $16,500.
