Rare 2004 MV Agusta F4 Brutale Serie Oro Is a Measly 3,800 Miles Away From Brand-New

How often do you get the chance to snatch a special-edition Agusta for less than five grand?
For the 2004 model-year, MV Agusta blessed the motorcycling realm with 300 limited-edition copies of the F4 Brutale Serie Oro. It is believed that a mere 22 exemplars made their way to the United States, and the one you’re looking at here comes with 3,800 miles (6,100 km) on the odometer.
Having been purchased by the present-day owner more than a decade ago, the Italian rarity saw its front and rear suspension hardware serviced in 2016. Earlier this year, its motor oil was flushed and the wheels were enveloped in a grippy set of Sportmax Q4 tires from Dunlop’s inventory.
Within the confines of its trellis framework, the F4 Brutale Serie Oro hosts a beastly 749cc inline-four juggernaut with Weber-Marelli fuel injection technology and a total of sixteen valves. The liquid-cooled power source has 127 ponies and 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of torque on tap, and it uses a six-speed transmission to spin the rear chain-driven magnesium hoop.
Upon reaching the asphalt, the engine’s oomph is able to catapult its bearer past the quarter-mile mark in 11.2 seconds, with the end result being a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Agusta’s two-wheeled missile weighs 408 pounds (185 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank can hold five gallons (19 liters) of juice when full.
At the front, plentiful stopping power is provided by six-piston calipers and dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs with aluminum flanges. On the other hand, the F4 Brutale’s rear five-spoke wheel is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3-inch) rotor and a four-piston caliper.
Suspension-related affairs are the responsibility of 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a Sachs monoshock. This mechanical treasure is heading to auction at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (July 6) to make an offer if you’re interested. Currently, the top bid is placed at a paltry $4,100.
Having been purchased by the present-day owner more than a decade ago, the Italian rarity saw its front and rear suspension hardware serviced in 2016. Earlier this year, its motor oil was flushed and the wheels were enveloped in a grippy set of Sportmax Q4 tires from Dunlop’s inventory.
Within the confines of its trellis framework, the F4 Brutale Serie Oro hosts a beastly 749cc inline-four juggernaut with Weber-Marelli fuel injection technology and a total of sixteen valves. The liquid-cooled power source has 127 ponies and 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of torque on tap, and it uses a six-speed transmission to spin the rear chain-driven magnesium hoop.
Upon reaching the asphalt, the engine’s oomph is able to catapult its bearer past the quarter-mile mark in 11.2 seconds, with the end result being a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Agusta’s two-wheeled missile weighs 408 pounds (185 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank can hold five gallons (19 liters) of juice when full.
At the front, plentiful stopping power is provided by six-piston calipers and dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs with aluminum flanges. On the other hand, the F4 Brutale’s rear five-spoke wheel is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3-inch) rotor and a four-piston caliper.
Suspension-related affairs are the responsibility of 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a Sachs monoshock. This mechanical treasure is heading to auction at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (July 6) to make an offer if you’re interested. Currently, the top bid is placed at a paltry $4,100.