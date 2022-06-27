Guerilla Tre Is a Murdered-Out Urban Scrambler of MV Agusta Dragster RR Lineage

Bespoke Agustas aren’t a common occurrence, so take your time to really savor this imposing jaw-dropper.
Before you start going on about the atrocious nature of customizing an exotic machine like the Dragster 800 RR, keep in mind that what you’re seeing here is a project commissioned directly by MV Agusta’s Taiwanese branch. As for the build itself, it is the work of Rough Crafts’ moto architects with none other than Winston Yeh at the helm.
The name of the game here is murdered-out subtlety with urban scrambler cues, but the bike’s overall contours don’t stray very far from those of a stock Dragster. Nicknamed Guerilla Tre, this sinister predator already had plenty of power straight out of the box, with as many as 140 beastly ponies coming from its 798cc inline-three mill.
Consequently, the Agusta’s engine internals have been left unchanged, as were its Marzocchi forks and gorgeous fuel tank. These latter items did, however, receive a layer of black paint to remain in tune with the rest of the build, and the stunning OEM exhaust was replaced with an even sexier Hydro Tre module from HP Corse.
Right above the triple exhaust tips, we spot a custom-made tail section with integrated LED lighting, which rests on a premium monoshock built to spec by Gears Racing. Up front, Winston and his crew installed bespoke handlebar risers and several Motogadget accessories, including funky grips, underslung mirrors and bar-end turn signals. A unique headlamp rounds out the mods at the pointy end of things.
Extra stopping power is achieved through Beringer calipers and master cylinders, along with a new front brake disc that sits on a custom flange. Those six-spoke forged aluminum wheels were provided by Wukawa Industry, and they measure 17 inches in diameter at both poles. In terms of rubber, Rough Crafts chose to go with Pirelli’s dual-purpose MT 60 RS tires, thus adding some off-roading capability without sacrificing too much grip on asphalt.
