Extremely Rare RUF RGT Hit the Auction Block, Already Sitting at Six Figures

RUF Automobile is not your regular tuner and their gorgeous creations are usually very coveted among Porsche enthusiasts. No two vehicles leaving their shop are alike, and their uniqueness is one of the factors that make them so appealing. The car we are discussing today, a rarer than rare 2007 RUF RGT, serves to reinforce this.
The rare model in question is a second-generation RGT based on the 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 and it just hit the auction block.
The RGT features a 3.9-liter SharkWerks-modified engine delivering almost 500 horsepower (367 kW) and a six-speed manual transaxle. On the outside, it is finished in Viper Green body paint, it boasts 19” BBS CH-R wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, tuned track-ready RUF Bilstein suspension, polyurethane and carbon-fiber body panels, and more.
A look inside the cabin reveals an integrated roll cage, a black leather interior with Recaro fixed-back seats, a high-tech Bose sound system. Everything is complemented by green accents here and there to build a link with the exterior design. Of course, the RUF badging is visible throughout.
With only 16,000 miles on the odo, the RUF RGT is offered with complete service records, a RUF build sheet, owner’s manuals, as well as a clean Carfax report, and a clean South Dakota title in the seller’s name.
For those who are not familiar with RUF’s work, the German company builds its own original vehicles from the ground up. That is why the tuner is officially recognized as a car manufacturer and its products come with RUF-certified VIN/serial numbers.
Though the 2007 RGT was only listed on Bring a Trailer at the beginning of the week, it is already sitting at $130,000 (124,650 Euro) at the time of writing. Not a surprise, really, considering how gorgeous this particular model is. Porsche fans, what are you waiting for? Go place your bids as this car looks like automotive nirvana and will certainly be worth every penny.
