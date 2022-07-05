3K-Mile 2015 Ducati Streetfighter 848 Is All About Angular Looks and Testastretta Muscle

When those riding habits of yours want to get naked, a Streetfighter is basically all your heart could wish for and more.
Ever since it left the showroom floor, this 2015 Ducati Streetfighter 848 had only seen approximately 3,200 miles (5,150 km) of asphalt. In addition, one may spot several aftermarket accessories adorning the motorcycle from front to back, including bar-end mirrors, adjustable control levers and a clear-lens taillight. The chunky OEM license plate holder was also replaced with a much neater substitute.
The Streetfighter is brought to life by a fuel-injected Testastretta 11° L-twin mill, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox with DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) technology. Boasting four desmodromic valves per cylinder, 13.2:1 compression and dual overhead cams, the liquid-cooled 849cc engine is fully capable of producing 125 wild ponies at 10k rpm and 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of torque at about 9,750 spins.
All this power moves a curb weight of 439 pounds (199 kg), thus enabling the Duc to dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just over 3.2 seconds. Eventually, Bologna’s beast will plateau at a very respectable top speed of 152 mph (245 kph). The powertrain componentry is nested inside a tubular trellis skeleton made of 450-grade steel, and front-end suspension duties are managed by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Marzocchi forks.
At the rear, you’ll find a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage, along with a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north, while the rear wheel is ground to a halt by a 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper.
In case you feel like you might need a new two-wheeled companion in your life, the 2015 MY Streetfighter 848 pictured above is definitely worth some consideration. This sexy thing is now up for grabs at no reserve, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (July 6) to place your bids on Bring a Trailer. As the highest offer submitted thus far amounts to a mere 5,500 bones, you should be able to snatch the Italian predator for around $6,000 if you’re fortunate.
