1970 Plymouth Road Runner HEMI Superbird Sold for a Record $1.65 Million

Finished in the special high-impact EV2 Tor Red, this 1970 Plymouth Road Runner HEMI Superbird is one of a little over 130 produced. Oh, we forgot to say that it also just sold at the Barret-Jackson auction for a record $1.65 million.
The 1969-built NASCAR homologation special was ordered in a special red paint and is powered by a top-spec 426 HEMI engine. A total of 1,900 Superbirds were ever produced, but only 135 had 425 hp from the HEMI beast.
This HEMI beast kept a lot of important original components, and it is as authentic as possible. Behind the engine, we can find a column-shifted 727 TorqueFlite, matched to a Chrysler 8.75-inch differential. The interior of this piece of art features a TX9 black trim, with matching black vinyl bench seating, a push-button AM radio, and other elements from that time. Besides, the Superbird has Rally wheels with Goodyear Polyglas tires.
"Our Las Vegas Auction provided our guests an amazing, unparalleled experience over the Independence Day holiday weekend," said Craig Jackson, chairman, and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "The Las Vegas Auction also demonstrated the demand for blue-chip HEMI cars that brought in strong hammer prices."
“American HEMI muscle appropriately led the charge this holiday weekend," added the auction house's president, Steve Davis. "The collector car hobby is enjoying a banner year and I look forward to riding the momentum into our Houston Auction this October.”
A total of 663 vehicles were sold in Vegas, where Barrett-Jackson raised over $49.1 million. Other cars sold for a considerable amount of money were a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Z06 Split-Window Coupe, going for $566,500, and a 1971 HEMI Cuda sold for a little over half a million dollars.
According to Barrett-Jackson, Superbird is the most expensive sold at auction. Another HEMI with 6,000 miles (9,656 kilometers) was sold for $990,000 a little while ago.
