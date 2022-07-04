Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Plymouth Road Runners, Dodge Charger

When it comes to barn finds, I like them in all shapes and sizes. But I won't lie, I like them better when they're of the muscle car variety. And things get even better when it's not just one vehicle, but a stash of classic muscle cars. Like the one you're about to see below.
Documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this big barn was once home to an impressive collection of Mopars. I say "once" because many of them have since been rebuilt and put back on the street. Among them, there was a rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
Come 2022, and the barn still provides cover for a few interesting classics. The stash now includes no fewer than three Plymouth Road Runners and a Dodge Charger. The Plymouths are from the late 1960s and all three have 383-cubic-inch V8 engines under their hoods.
Granted, they are not exactly rare, but all three appear to be all-original, unrestored survivors. And that's something you don't see every day. The fourth Mopar hidden here is a 1970 Dodge Charger that also seems to have soldiered on into the 21st century as an unrestored gem.
All of them have been sitting in this barn for more than a decade, but they haven't been driven in much more than that. The guy who filmed them recalls seeing these cars sitting outside back in 2004, which means they haven't been running for at least 18 years. But judging by the way look, I'd say these Mopars haven't had a sip of gasoline in more than 30 years.
Even so, they're still in solid condition and perfect candidates for restoration. And I'm pretty sure they could be brought back to life with a mild refresh for that unrestored survivor look.
And the good news is that the owner is actually planning to put them back on the road. It will probably take a few more years to see them run, but they won't be left to waste away in this barn. And that's exactly what I want to hear when I'm looking at a muscle car barn find. Check them all out in the video below.
