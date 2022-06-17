1969 Plymouth Barracuda Is a 1-of-56 Gem, Engine Choice Fails to Impress

Introduced on April 1, 1964, more than two weeks before the Ford Mustang, the Plymouth Barracuda was America's first pony car. But much like the Mustang, it evolved into a full-fledged muscle car toward the early 1970s, as Plymouth began offering increasingly bigger and more powerful engines.
While the first-gen Barracuda was far from impressive when equipped with the range-topping, 235-horsepower V8, the second-generation pony came with significantly more oomph on tap thanks to Mopar's 340- and 383-cubic-inch (5.6- and 6.3-liter) V8 engines.
Plymouth also offered the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB for a while and produced a limited-edition HEMI variant for Super Stock drag racing, but these mills did not become regulars until the third-generation Barracuda debuted for the 1970s model year.
As a result, the early 1970s 'Cuda is by far the more popular version nowadays, especially the cars fitted with the 440 and the 426 HEMI. The latter is also quite rare and convertible variants cost millions because they're almost impossible to find.
This makes the second-gen Barracuda less desirable and notably more affordable. As long as we're not talking about 440 models and HEMI-powered Super Stock examples, that is. But this doesn't mean that late 1960s 'Cudas are a dime a dozen.
This black 1969 convertible, for instance, is a one-of-56 example, which makes it rarer than some of the most valuable 'Cudas from the 1970s. What makes it scarce, you ask? Well, it's the engine and transmission combo. This Barracuda rocks a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 engine and a console four-speed manual gearbox.
Because the 318 wasn't a very popular option back in the day, this combo was ordered in only 56 cars. It's probably even rarer if we factor in the black-over-red color combination, but what's more important here is that it's also a highly optioned vehicle.
Somewhat unusual for a pony car fitted with one of the entry-level engines, this Barracuda was ordered with a long list of options. Extras include power steering, disc brakes, AM/FM stereo, tachometer, and a woodgrain interior. I'm pretty sure it was the priciest 318 car sold that year.
On the flip side, the LA-type V8 is perhaps the most disappointing feature in this car. While it's still a better option than the 225-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) slant-six or the 273-cubic-inch (4.5-liter) V8 that it replaced in 1968, it's not particularly exciting at 230 horsepower. Especially since Plymouth was offering the notably more powerful 340, 383, and the 440 Super Commando in 1969.
But this doesn't make it a less impressive classic. This Barracuda is not only a numbers-matching ride, but it's also beautifully detailed inside and out, as well as under the hood. There's no word on whether it's an unmolested survivor or a restored vehicle, but it's stunning nonetheless. Check it out in the video walkaround below.
