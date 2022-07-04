New Nissan Qashqai Gearing Up for Launch Down Under, We Still Get the Old Rogue Sport

While the old Rogue Sport has been updated for 2022 in the United States, most of the world is getting the new generation Qashqai, including Australia, where Nissan will officially launch it later this year.
Before that happens, however, they have announced the pricing and have detailed the lineup, which kicks off from AU$33,890 (equal to US$23,095) for the ST. It has standard 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, 7-inch TFT display behind the steering wheel, and intelligent key with push-button start.
Sitting above it is the ST+, with its 18-inch wheels, fog lamps, 12.3-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, satellite navigation, and around view monitor, priced from AU$37,890 (US$25,820). The ST-L will launch from AU$42,190 (US$28,750), getting LED headlights, LED turn signals, rear privacy windows, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, part-leather upholstery, semi-autonomous driving, and others.
Topping them all is the Qashqai Ti. It will carry a recommended retail price of AU$47,390 (US$32,295) and will sport high-quality quilted leather, the automaker says, massage function for the front seats, hands-free tailgate, and Bose premium audio with 10 speakers. Last but not least, going for this trim level will also get you the 10.8-inch head-up display and a few other gizmos.
All versions of the compact crossover pack a selection of driver assistance gear, including forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning with intelligent intervention, traffic sign recognition, intelligent blind spot intervention, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, intelligent cruise control, high-beam assist, reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.
Power is supplied by the turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine, which develops 110 kW (150 ps / 147 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. It is mated to a CVT said to handle like a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and returns 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US) on average, an 11% improvement over the old Qashqai.
Sitting above it is the ST+, with its 18-inch wheels, fog lamps, 12.3-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, satellite navigation, and around view monitor, priced from AU$37,890 (US$25,820). The ST-L will launch from AU$42,190 (US$28,750), getting LED headlights, LED turn signals, rear privacy windows, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, part-leather upholstery, semi-autonomous driving, and others.
Topping them all is the Qashqai Ti. It will carry a recommended retail price of AU$47,390 (US$32,295) and will sport high-quality quilted leather, the automaker says, massage function for the front seats, hands-free tailgate, and Bose premium audio with 10 speakers. Last but not least, going for this trim level will also get you the 10.8-inch head-up display and a few other gizmos.
All versions of the compact crossover pack a selection of driver assistance gear, including forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning with intelligent intervention, traffic sign recognition, intelligent blind spot intervention, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, intelligent cruise control, high-beam assist, reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.
Power is supplied by the turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine, which develops 110 kW (150 ps / 147 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. It is mated to a CVT said to handle like a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and returns 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US) on average, an 11% improvement over the old Qashqai.