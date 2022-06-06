Europe’s Nissan Qashqai Crossover Gains Visual Enhancements and Extra Equipment

Nissan’s award-winning Qashqai crossover has been updated so it now comes with some mild exterior changes, to go with extra equipment inside. The Qashqai has officially adopted Nissan’s latest corporate identity, featuring the carmaker’s recently introduced new logo, which can be found on the front and back of the vehicle, as well as on the wheel caps and the steering wheel.
Other changes include a different color for the rear bumper, going from light gray to a darker shade, while the LED fog lights at the front are now standard on the Tekna+ flagship spec, instead of just optional extras.
Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch sat-nav screen as standard on N-Connecta and above specifications – the display is 3.3-inches larger than the current version.
Speaking of the N-Connecta grade, it also features the previously optional Glass Roof Pack (glass roof, roof rails). This package will cost you £650 in the UK. Other highlights include enhancements to Nissan Connect Services, which now offers a digital owner’s manual, customer identification with I-Key, voice in-car control, a voice personal assistant (Alexa) and parking information.
“We’re delighted to reveal the enhancements and improvements we’re making to what is truly an iconic British car. New Qashqai, although only recently launched, has already won multiple awards and is proving incredibly popular with the buying public,” said Nissan UK marketing boss Nic Thomas.
“These enhancements, plus the arrival of Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology to the range in the coming months, will ensure the Qashqai continues to captivate customers and retain its crown as the UK’s best-selling crossover.”
UK pricing for the 2022 Nissan Qashqai, which is already in dealerships, starts from £25,505 for the entry-level Visia specification. From there, you can upgrade to the Acenta Premium or the N-Connecta for £28,105 and £30.275, respectively. However, if you want the absolute best specs, you can either get the Tekna or the Tekna+, priced from £32,815 and £36,325.
