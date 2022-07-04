Shakira Gets Two Flat Tires on the Same Side of Her Volkswagen California

Shakira just encountered some car trouble at a hospital parking in Barcelona, Spain, when she realized her Volkswagen California had two flat tires on the same side.
It’s been a difficult couple of months for Shakira. The Columbian singer has just announced her split from Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique after being together for 12 years. Plus, her father, William Mebarak, 90, had a serious fall a few weeks ago and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Just when things seemed to be settling down again, Shakira’s father had to return to Teknon Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, for an undisclosed reason. The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist rushed there to be with her father, getting behind the wheel of her Volkswagen California campervan.
After arriving in the parking lot of the hospital, Shakira realized she had another problem: she had two flat tires on the same side of the van and had to call a tow truck so she could get the van fixed, Hola reports.
Shakira has had the Volkswagen California Ocean for quite some time. It displays a blue exterior with white accents, a color combo that continues inside the vehicle. She uses it to drive her two children around, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Back when she and Pique were together, they also used it to travel together. One of the last times they were seen driving it together was in September 2021, when they took a small yacht trip in Costa Brava, Spain.
The Volkswagen Transporter-based California was released in 2015. In September 2019, the German brand gave the line another update, offering four trims named Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean.
The Ocean is the most luxurious trim of them all, with a hydraulic roof, and rear double glazing. It provides enough seating and sleeping space for up to four people. It comes with a high-gloss radiator grille, full LED headlamps, plus mirrors and door handles painted in the color of the body.
The Ocean comes with three-zone Climatronic air conditioning, heated seats, and a multi-function steering wheel as standard. The camper van is all about comfort, and it’s fully equipped with a sink, a 52-liter fridge, a two-burner gas stove, cupboards, and a flip-up table so you can enjoy quality, home-cooked meals on your vacation, too.
With just the press of a button, the California Ocean has an electro-hydraulically elevating aluminum roof that offers more living space and headroom, with a bed space of 200 x 120 cm (6.56 ft x 3.93 ft). The rear seating can be arranged to make a lower lever double bed of 200 x 116 cm (6.56 ft x 3.80 ft).
The camper van is Shakira's favorite means of transportation for when she gets out of Barcelona, Spain, but she uses it for daily activities or to go practice surfing, which is her favorite sport.
The "Waka Waka" singer gave a short tour of the interior of her California Ocean last year. The vehicle was filled with surfboards, headgear for her sons, and skateboards, and you can see it in the video attached below.
