Camper Van to the Max: Volkswagen California Gets Anniversary Limited Edition

1 Nov 2018, 13:55 UTC ·
Back in 1988, German carmaker Volkswagen introduced the California, a motorhome of sorts for people who love driving, sleeping and eating outdoors. 30 years and 157,000 units sold later, the now Transporter-based California gets dressed in anniversary clothes.
To mark the nameplate’s third decade on the market, Volkswagen announced a special edition of the van, called 30 Years. Only 999 units of it will be built and distributed worldwide, packing features one doesn’t usually find as standard on the car.

The carmaker says this is the most exclusive special edition California model ever produced. It is based on the Ocean model and, at the exterior, comes with a numbered plaque on the B pillar, full LED headlamps, a removable towbar and a contrast roof and wing mirrors.

For the first time for the range, a new color has been added for the special edition, namely Turmeric Yellow.

At the interior, the van offers as standard the Discover Media Navigation Pro infotainment system and other technologies which could prove to be extremely useful during outdoor trips: front and rear parking sensors, side scan and cruise control, heated front seats and App-Connect.

Engine wise, the California can be ordered with three different engine variants, based on the same 2.0-liter TDI, with power outputs of between 150 and 199 ps. Regardless of the choice of power made, all the cars come equipped with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard. The top of the range model, the 199 ps one, is offered with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive.

For now, Volkswagen announced pricing for the California 30 Years only in the UK, where 30 of the 999 units will be distributed. On the island, the base model starts at £64,307, including taxes, while the top of the line model will sell from £70,629.

Full details on what the Volkswagen California 30 Years has to offer can be found in the document attached below.
