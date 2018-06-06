autoevolution
 

New Nissan Camper Vans Offer B&B on the Road

It’s summer, and the number of people taking to the road in their camper vans is increasing. Although usually people buy the vans for their road trips well in advance of summer’s onset, there are those manufacturers that are always late for the party. Because, you know, there's always summer somewhere.
Probably envisioning bigger sales for the next hot season, Nissan unveiled at the Madrid Motor Show in Spain two new Camper models based on the NV models.

The first is the combustion-engined NV300 Camper, and the second the electric e-NV200 Camper, a model that has been named the best selling electric van in Europe last year.

Both feature extensive interior and exterior modifications aimed at making camping just as comfortable as staying in a hotel.

First, there’s the elevating roof, which rises high enough to allow up to four people to stand upright in the back of the van. For those too lazy to sit up, the vans are also equipped with a table and the required seating arrangements.

Cooking meals can also be done on the move, thanks to the fully equipped kitchen: refrigerator, sink and water and gas installations.

Since it’s meant to be both a people mover and a place for them to spend the nights, the vans are equipped with window shades and stationary heating. The back of the NVs can house up to two beds, one on the floor and the other in the raised ceiling.

"The new Nissan Camper range will allow the most adventurous to have a balcony with views of the most incredible places in the world and enjoy the essence of traveling with family or friends," said in a statement Francesc Corberó, communication director of Nissan Iberia.

There’s no word on the prices for the van. For the moment, the NVs would be available for the Spanish market alone.
