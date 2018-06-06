Mercedes-Benz to Open a New Full-Flex Plant in Hungary

3 Will Mercedes-Benz Get Sucked in the Dieselgate Scandal?

In February, Mercedes-Benz announced the start of the third largest construction project in Germany, Factory 56, to be built on 220,000 square meters (nearly two and a half million square feet) at Sindelfingen. 3 photos



One billion euros ($1.17 billion) is to be invested in the construction and fitting of a press shop, a body-in-white shop, a paint shop and an assembly hall. For the build, Mercedes says it will use 17,000 tons of steel on an area equal in size with 54 football pitches.



The concept of the facility is called Full-Flex by Mercedes, meaning the assembly lines can be quickly converted to produce whatever cars the company desires.



“With an investment of one billion euros, we are building in Hungary the first ‘Full-Flex Plant’ in the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, the man in charge with the company’s manufacturing efforts.



The foundation stone of the new facility was laid in the presence of Mercedes and Hungarian officials. The moment is an important one for the local workforce, as the new facility is expected to create over 2,500 jobs.



The plant would be used for manufacturing several models, starting with compact models and ending with rear-wheel drive sedans. The assembly lines would be capable of rolling out both combustion-engined cars and electric vehicles.



As per the provisions of the Factory 56 blueprints, the new facility would support man-machine-cooperations with digitally supported processes.



Driverless transport systems (DTS) will move things along, while digital tracking of components and vehicles will ensure the right part goes in the right car.



