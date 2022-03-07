European 2022 Nissan Qashqai e-Power Detailed

Expected in dealer showrooms in late summer, the Qashqai e-Power combines a variable-compression 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine with an electric motor. Electricity generated by the internal combustion engine is then channeled to the battery and/or electric motor through the inverter.
The 1.5-liter mill hiding under the hood generates 116 kW, which is 158 ps or 156 horsepower. The electric motor, on the other hand, levels up to 140 kW (190 ps or 188 horsepower) and 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque. Only available with front-wheel drive, the Qashqai e-Power is a unique approach to electrification, only matched by the Note e-Power for Japan.
Nissan claims that European crossover owners spend more than 70 percent of their time driving in urban and suburban environments where electric powertrains do make sense. Also worthy of note, the Qashqai e-Power is charged by its 1.5-liter engine rather than a cable like thoroughbred EVs.
The Japanese automaker further makes a case for linear and instant response from the front-mounted electric motor. The internal combustion engine, meanwhile, can adjust its compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1 with the help of an actuator that changes the length of the piston stroke. The variable-compression technology launched in November 2017 with the 2019 model year Infiniti QX50 for the U.S. market, which is rocking a four-pot lump.
Similar to the Leaf all-electric hatchback, the range-extended EV benefits from one-pedal driving. Officially dubbed e-Pedal Step, this technology allows the driver to accelerate and brake using only the accelerator pedal.
“We developed e-Power to run as efficiently, effectively, and as quietly as possible. But there is no compromise to the driving performance. Acceleration is instant, thanks to the pure electric drive to the wheels, and there is no gearbox to interrupt the power delivery," said David Moss, senior VP of Region Research & Development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.
Lower down the spectrum, the European sibling of the Rogue Sport is available with two mild-hybrid options powered by the 1.3-liter DiG-T. These output 103 kW (140 ps or 138 hp) and 116 kW (158 ps or 156 hp).
