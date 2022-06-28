Found in a Pile of Junk, This 1960 Plymouth Fury Is Now a Spotless Classic

When it comes to barn-kept classic cars, we see thousands of them come out of long-term storage each month. But how many of these vehicles get restored and make it back on the road? Well, only a very small fraction of them. And of course, it's the complete survivors that get rebuilt.
The classics that are in really bad condition don't get a second chance unless they're very rare and potentially valuable when restored. So these cars usually end up as parts donors or get features in the "will it run?" videos we enjoy so much.
However, there are extremely rare cases when a guy gets so hooked up on a certain car that he performs a very expensive restoration on a not-so-valuable classic. The 1960 Plymouth Fury you're about to see below is one of those cars.
And it's not one of those classics that was found in a barn mostly complete and with only a few rust holes. Nope, this Mopar was picked up from a pile of cars that were used to shore up the side of river bank. None of its body panels were straight, it had serious rust issues, and the interior was damaged beyond recognition.
Saved a few decades ago, the car spent some time in a backyard as the owner was gathering parts for the restoration. It was then sold to the current owner, who continued looking for parts until he got everything he needed to restore it.
The process itself took two years, which isn't a lot for a Concours-ready classic, but the search for the several parts cars that went into this Fury lasted several years. In all, resurrecting this Mopar took nearly a decade. But it was definitely worth it because this Fury is one of the finest restorations out there.
It looks downright amazing from every angle and the caramel paint is more than fitting for an early 1960s classic. And by the way, this hue was inspired by a bag of Kraft caramels, which you'll see at the 2:11-minute mark.
The car's interior is even more spectacular. Not only restored to perfection, but it also boasts a three-tone finish combining caramel, white, and gray. Obviously topped off with high-sheen chrome. Because 1960s flamboyance, that's why!
The engine under the hood is also a bit special because it's a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 with "SonoRamic Commando" induction. Available for nearly 20% the price of a base Plymouth, this option boosted the 383's oomph to an impressive 330 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque.
There's no info on whether it's a numbers-matching mill or not, but it doesn't even matter because it looks fabulous and it sounds almost as angry as a 426 HEMI when the pedal hits the floor.
Oh, and this Mopar also comes with a record player. It's not the Highway Hi-Fi unit that Chrysler introduced in the 1950s, but the RCA player that arrived a few years later. And unlike the former, this one plays standard 45-rpm records. Check it all out in the video below.
