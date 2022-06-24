Rear-Ended and Abandoned: 1967 Plymouth GTX Is a Barn Find Flexing the Full Package

Born in 1967 and produced for just five years, the Plymouth GTX continues to be a very desirable model, especially among collectors who are willing to spend big bucks on an all-original and unrestored example.
But given only a little 44,000 units ended up seeing the daylight, it goes without saying that coming across an example in tip-top shape isn’t exactly easy.
Someone on eBay, however, claims they may have the next best thing, as their project GTX spent decades in storage after being involved in a minor accident.
Last on the road in 1977, this GTX only comes with minor surface rust, according to eBay seller cash4carz, and this is quite surprising given it spent some 45 years in storage.
As it turns out, the car was rear-ended when the owner was waiting at a stop light in Philadelphia. After the crash, the owner was so upset with the damage the car received that they decided to park it in a garage and abandon it for good, even though it was still running and driving just perfectly.
After so many years, this GTX is back and is begging for a full restoration. And at first glance, it could be quite an easy project, especially given everything is there.
The engine under the hood is the original 440 (7.2-liter) that was installed from the factory before the GTX rolled off the assembly lines. However, it’s not yet clear if there’s any life left in it, as the car comes in a genuine barn find condition – it hasn’t been started, driven, or washed.
The 440 was the standard engine on the 1967 GTX, but Plymouth also offered the 426 Hemi (7.0-liter) as an option.
At first glance, this gentleman’s muscle car appears to tick many of the boxes for a restoration candidate, so it’s probably just a matter of time until it gets back on the road. The bidding has reached $1,000, and given there’s no reserve, the number of offers will probably skyrocket in the coming days.
