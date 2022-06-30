Exquisite 1932 Chrysler Awarded Best in Show Accolade at Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Hillsborough Concours d'Elegance has a long and proud tradition of honoring excellence in automotive design. A stunning 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL has won the Best of Show accolade at this year’s edition of the car show, which took place over the weekend at the popular Crystal Springs Golf Course in California.
The Hillsborough Concours is the longest-running event of this type in the world, this year’s edition being the 66th annual gathering.
Some of the rarest vintage vehicles the world has ever seen are showcased on Crystal Springs Golf Course. The event’s most coveted honor was granted this year to this jaw-dropping Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL, a 100-point ride chosen by a panel of esteemed judges from the international collector car world.
Besides its stunning looks, the vehicle is also very rare, as only six such models are known to be in existence, at least that’s what owners Lorenzo and Susan Nannini of Colma, California, claim. Speaking of looks, it seems the 1932 Chrysler went through a meticulous two-year restoration.
The Chrysler CG Imperial started life in 1931 as a more affordable luxury car. In 1932, a refined CL version was launched. Only a limited number of CL Imperials benefited from coachwork by LeBaron Carrossiers and featured a convertible body, like the winner of this car show.
Attendants at the car show were able to admire over 200 museum-quality vintage cars and motorcycles dating back to the early 1900s. Brass Era cars, sport cars, super cars, and historic motorcycles were also on display.
“This year’s Concours showcased perhaps the most eclectic mix of cars that we have ever offered our guests,” said Concours Chairman Glen Egan. “This presentation demonstrated truly exceptional and distinctive design combined with precedent-setting engineering. The 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL is a perfect example of those characteristics and great selection for our most coveted honor.”
The Hillsborough Concours provides an avenue for passionate vintage car owners to showcase their beloved vehicles and bring their contribution to preserving automotive authenticity.
Some of the rarest vintage vehicles the world has ever seen are showcased on Crystal Springs Golf Course. The event’s most coveted honor was granted this year to this jaw-dropping Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL, a 100-point ride chosen by a panel of esteemed judges from the international collector car world.
Besides its stunning looks, the vehicle is also very rare, as only six such models are known to be in existence, at least that’s what owners Lorenzo and Susan Nannini of Colma, California, claim. Speaking of looks, it seems the 1932 Chrysler went through a meticulous two-year restoration.
The Chrysler CG Imperial started life in 1931 as a more affordable luxury car. In 1932, a refined CL version was launched. Only a limited number of CL Imperials benefited from coachwork by LeBaron Carrossiers and featured a convertible body, like the winner of this car show.
Attendants at the car show were able to admire over 200 museum-quality vintage cars and motorcycles dating back to the early 1900s. Brass Era cars, sport cars, super cars, and historic motorcycles were also on display.
“This year’s Concours showcased perhaps the most eclectic mix of cars that we have ever offered our guests,” said Concours Chairman Glen Egan. “This presentation demonstrated truly exceptional and distinctive design combined with precedent-setting engineering. The 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL is a perfect example of those characteristics and great selection for our most coveted honor.”
The Hillsborough Concours provides an avenue for passionate vintage car owners to showcase their beloved vehicles and bring their contribution to preserving automotive authenticity.