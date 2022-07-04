DeLorean Celebrates the 4th of July With a Similarity to the Drako Dragon

Drako Motors recently surprised us by disclosing its second product will be an SUV with gullwing doors. Although it has two rows of seats, the Drako Dragon will have only a single door on each side, giving access to both of them. Sadly for Drako, it may not be the first modern car with that feature: DeLorean just reminded us the Alpha5 would do the same while celebrating the 4th of July.
The picture from above shows the Alpha5 in the three colors of the American flag in a way that reminds us of the previous France flag, used until 1794. The tribute shows that the front seat is almost in the middle of the gullwing doors. Earlier pictures of the Alpha5 already showed that was the case.
The fact that two new electric cars present the same idea suggests a trend. While the DeLorean Alpha5 was designed by Italdesign, the Drako Dragon came from Lowie Vermeersch and GranStudio. In other words, the only intersection point between the two design houses is that their headquarters are in Italy.
If we are indeed witnessing a new design direction, it is worth asking why. From a manufacturing point of view, the fewer parts a vehicle has, the better. On the other hand, heavy components offer a significant challenge for workers and also for the company. The risk of work injuries is higher, and automakers know they have to avoid them at all costs.
Although the vehicles get a more elegant style, having a massive gullwing door may be an issue in more than one sense. First, it will have to be as light as possible not to sacrifice the hinges and gas struts that will lift it. Another concern is giving access to both rows when you only need to enter one.
Suppose you have small kids in the back seats on a cold or rainy day, and the driver must leave the vehicle. You may also be in a dangerous neighborhood, rushing to enter your car and just leave as quickly as possible. Exposing the rear seats may be a bad idea.
A door for each row may not be as stylish, but it makes much more sense. In the end, DeLorean reminded us that access to the front and rear seats is not independent while celebrating Independence Day. Ironic, isn’t it?
The fact that two new electric cars present the same idea suggests a trend. While the DeLorean Alpha5 was designed by Italdesign, the Drako Dragon came from Lowie Vermeersch and GranStudio. In other words, the only intersection point between the two design houses is that their headquarters are in Italy.
If we are indeed witnessing a new design direction, it is worth asking why. From a manufacturing point of view, the fewer parts a vehicle has, the better. On the other hand, heavy components offer a significant challenge for workers and also for the company. The risk of work injuries is higher, and automakers know they have to avoid them at all costs.
Although the vehicles get a more elegant style, having a massive gullwing door may be an issue in more than one sense. First, it will have to be as light as possible not to sacrifice the hinges and gas struts that will lift it. Another concern is giving access to both rows when you only need to enter one.
Suppose you have small kids in the back seats on a cold or rainy day, and the driver must leave the vehicle. You may also be in a dangerous neighborhood, rushing to enter your car and just leave as quickly as possible. Exposing the rear seats may be a bad idea.
A door for each row may not be as stylish, but it makes much more sense. In the end, DeLorean reminded us that access to the front and rear seats is not independent while celebrating Independence Day. Ironic, isn’t it?
Red, white, and bold. We celebrate today and the future to come. #DeLorean pic.twitter.com/jmbELQW59X— DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) July 4, 2022