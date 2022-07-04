DeLorean Celebrates the 4th of July With a Similarity to the Drako Dragon

Drako Motors recently surprised us by disclosing its second product will be an SUV with gullwing doors. Although it has two rows of seats, the Drako Dragon will have only a single door on each side, giving access to both of them. Sadly for Drako, it may not be the first modern car with that feature: DeLorean just reminded us the Alpha5 would do the same while celebrating the 4th of July.

59 photos