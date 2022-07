2022 NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America Live Coverage

Chase Elliot is the favorite driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America due to his excellent performances on road courses. The 26-year-old has recorded seven wins, and 12 top-five finishes over 21 road starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, which most NASCAR drivers would be proud of.Besides, Chase Elliot comes after a win last week on Nashville and enters the race as the championship leader. He has all the right to feel like the favorite won for another victory. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larsson is the second favorite to win the race if we listen to the experts, followed by Kyle Busch. P2 in the championship, Ross Chastain could also do a good race and challenge for the victory.Chase Elliot will start in P1, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson.