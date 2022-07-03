2022 NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America Live Coverage

Chase Elliot is the favorite driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America due to his excellent performances on road courses. The 26-year-old has recorded seven wins, and 12 top-five finishes over 21 road starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, which most NASCAR drivers would be proud of.
Besides, Chase Elliot comes after a win last week on Nashville and enters the race as the championship leader. He has all the right to feel like the favorite won for another victory.
Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larsson is the second favorite to win the race if we listen to the experts, followed by Kyle Busch. P2 in the championship, Ross Chastain could also do a good race and challenge for the victory.
Chase Elliot will start in P1, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson.
Updating...
19:15 UTC We have clouds in the sky, so maybe it is a possibility that we will see some rain later in the race.
19:00 UTC Full starting lineup here
19:16 UTC Engines fired for the start of the Kwik Trip 250.
19:08 UTC Pre-race ceremonies for the Kwik Trip 250 have now begun.
19:04 UTC Chase Elliot will start from P1 and is the defending winner of this race. At the same time, he comes to this race as the Nashville race winner.
- 1 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 2 - #14 - Chase Briscoe
- 3 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 5 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 6 - #34 - Michael McDowell
- 7 - #17 - Chris Buescher
- 8 - #48 - Alex Bowman
- 9 - #15 - Joey Hand
- 10-#41 - Cole Custer