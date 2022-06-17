Custom-Made Ducati “Jab Launcher” Takes the Scrambler Icon to the Dark Side

You really don’t have to look far to find out why the work of Taipei-based Rough Crafts gets so much attention.
In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll be analyzing what it takes to transform a stock 2016 Ducati Scrambler Icon into a murdered-out custom marvel nicknamed “Jab Launcher.” This project was orchestrated by the reputed aftermarket connoisseurs over at Rough Crafts under the leadership of Winston Yeh, and the final result is nothing short of drool-worthy!
Starting with the chassis modifications, we find the premium Marzocchi forks of an 1199 Panigale handling suspension duties up front, and they’re held in place via CNC Racing triple clamps. At the rear end, the Scrambler was fitted with a Gears Racing H2+ shock absorber and a single-sided swingarm that had once belonged to a Monster 1100.
Transplanting these items onto the donor was no easy task, but Winston and his crew aren’t the kind of guys who will turn down a challenge. In the unsprung sector, the Taiwanese moto therapists installed a nifty set of 17-inch carbon fiber BST wheels and top-grade Rosso Corsa rubber from Pirelli’s catalog. Up north, braking is obtained through WSBK-spec Brembo rotors and state-of-the-art Beringer calipers.
On the other hand, the rear CFRP hoop comes equipped with a repurposed brake disc from the same Monster that donated its swingarm. Rough Crafts’ bespoke head-turner packs an assortment of snazzy components in and around the cockpit area, including a grilled headlamp and Bonamici Racing clip-on handlebars, as well as Motogadget mirrors, grips and bar-end blinkers.
The Duc’s factory fuel tank was retained, but it’s been tweaked to accommodate the digital OEM gauge and slight indentations on the flanks. Instead of amputating the standard subframe, Yeh’s specialists decided to work around it when designing the southernmost section. This area now hosts a svelte tail unit, carbon side panels and quilted leather saddle upholstery.
With 75 hp and 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twist on tap, the Scrambler’s 803cc desmodromic L-twin wasn’t exactly in need of any serious upgrades. As such, the powertrain-related mods were limited to a mixture of Ducabike and SpeedyMoto engine covers, along with a Sprint Filter inhaler and GP-07 exhaust pipework from HP Corse.
Starting with the chassis modifications, we find the premium Marzocchi forks of an 1199 Panigale handling suspension duties up front, and they’re held in place via CNC Racing triple clamps. At the rear end, the Scrambler was fitted with a Gears Racing H2+ shock absorber and a single-sided swingarm that had once belonged to a Monster 1100.
Transplanting these items onto the donor was no easy task, but Winston and his crew aren’t the kind of guys who will turn down a challenge. In the unsprung sector, the Taiwanese moto therapists installed a nifty set of 17-inch carbon fiber BST wheels and top-grade Rosso Corsa rubber from Pirelli’s catalog. Up north, braking is obtained through WSBK-spec Brembo rotors and state-of-the-art Beringer calipers.
On the other hand, the rear CFRP hoop comes equipped with a repurposed brake disc from the same Monster that donated its swingarm. Rough Crafts’ bespoke head-turner packs an assortment of snazzy components in and around the cockpit area, including a grilled headlamp and Bonamici Racing clip-on handlebars, as well as Motogadget mirrors, grips and bar-end blinkers.
The Duc’s factory fuel tank was retained, but it’s been tweaked to accommodate the digital OEM gauge and slight indentations on the flanks. Instead of amputating the standard subframe, Yeh’s specialists decided to work around it when designing the southernmost section. This area now hosts a svelte tail unit, carbon side panels and quilted leather saddle upholstery.
With 75 hp and 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twist on tap, the Scrambler’s 803cc desmodromic L-twin wasn’t exactly in need of any serious upgrades. As such, the powertrain-related mods were limited to a mixture of Ducabike and SpeedyMoto engine covers, along with a Sprint Filter inhaler and GP-07 exhaust pipework from HP Corse.