The $225k MegaRexx MegaBronc Blends F-250 Mechanicals With Ford Bronco Cues

The MegaRexx Trucks MegaBronc isn’t your average overlander. It’s an F-250 Super Duty refashioned with Bronco styling, an off-road machine that packs a torque monster in the guise of a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8.
Capable of hauling seven peeps, the MegaBronc isn’t really cheap. This particular example of the breed, chassis number 1FT7W2BT2MED87059, is listed at $224,950 with very few miles on the clock. What do you get for that ludicrous amount of moolah? For starters, a removable hardtop roof.
This leviathan flaunts 4.5-inch progressive front coil springs and 5.0-inch leaf springs out back. Fully adjustable thanks to Ford’s rear spring rear spring bump stops, the MegaBronc further sweetens the deal with MegaRexx Trucks radius arms, King reservoir shocks, Icon stabilizers, and Icon track bars. Pictured on 20- by 12-inch wheels from the guys at Method Race Wheels, the not-so-gentle giant rocks 40- by 14.5-inch rubber boots.
Dana 60 front and rear differentials with 4.56:1 gears also need to be mentioned, together with a Pedal Commander for quicker throttle response. Bolted and bonded to the body, the front and rear fenders are eight (yes, eight!!!) inches wider than stock. It's a wide boy, alright!
Finished in Lithium Gray over Ebony Black for the micro-perforated leather upholstery, the MegaBronc takes its name from the custom front grille. A 20-inch light bar integrated into the front bumper, Expedition-sourced rear seats, the FX4 off-road package, and LineX coating are featured, along with the heavy-duty TorqShift 10-speed automatic that channels a whopping 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of torque to either the rear or all the wheels.
Based on the Lariat grade of the F-250 for the 2021 model year, this rig comes with quite a bit of standard goodies, including blind spot information, a power dual moonroof, heated/cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, remote start, reversing sensors, and so many more things.
If this fellow isn’t getting your juices flowing, then you might be interested in the Super Duty-based MegaRaptor that we’ve covered a long time ago.
