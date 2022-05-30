One-Off BMW R100/7 “Hammerhead” Features Scrambled Aesthetics and Off-Road Rubber

With those sexy proportions, the Hammerhead doesn’t need any color to stand out.
The attentive moto therapists employed at Nico Müller’s Hookie Co. never fail to captivate us with the incredible projects they orchestrate. Even their most straight-forward builds are far beyond what you’d refer to as run-of-the-mill, and the rugged BMW R100/7 we’ll be featuring today does a wonderful job at supporting this claim.
Nicknamed “Hammerhead,” the scrambled jaw-dropper is based on a 1979 variant of Motorrad’s airhead lineup. With the donor on the workbench, Nico and his team began by treating its boxer-twin engine to a revitalizing overhaul, then they cloaked it in a sinister layer of black paint. The standard exhaust headers were retained, but they’ve been refinished and topped with reverse megaphone mufflers.
Hookie’s experts had the bike’s electrics upgraded with custom wiring, an Antigravity lithium-ion battery and Motogadget’s Bluetooth-compatible m-Unit Blue control system. At the rear end, the Hammerhead flaunts premium shock absorbers from YSS, which support a hand-crafted Alcantara saddle and a looped steel subframe with built-in LED lighting. Moreover, a tiny aluminum fender can be seen at the southernmost tip of the ordeal.
The R100/7’s stock forks are still in play, but they’ve been shortened in order to keep its posture nice and level. In between the stanchions, you’ll notice a modern Trucklite LED headlamp that’s fitted on bespoke brackets, and the whole lighting package is capped off with discrete aftermarket turn signals and frame-mounted auxiliary projectors. Now then, let us proceed to the finishing touches.
Up in the cockpit, the Germans installed Koso instrumentation, a low-profile handlebar and Biltwell grips, along with new control levers and switches. Having retained the Beemer’s factory fuel chamber, Hookie added a one-off filler cap and dressed the tank in lightning bolt motifs on the flanks. Finally, the OEM snowflake wheels were powder-coated and blessed with dual-purpose TKC 80 tires from Continental.
