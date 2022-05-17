1966 Mustang Gets Hate From Chevy Owners and Mustang Purists Alike, Has No GM Parts

Engine swaps that involve installing a unit from a different manufacturer often anger purists of the model that gets the swap. As long as the build is an upgrade in performance, we think it is not that bad, and that life is too short to be angry at someone installing a certain engine in their car. With that being written, check out this amazing build by Jarred.
The project started with a 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe that was in a rough shape. While it does have its original interior, its body has seen better days.
What is clear is that it would have required a full nut-and-bolt restoration to have it in a condition that would have been near what it was when it left the factory.
Many would have settled for eliminating the rust, getting a respray, and calling it a day. That may be fine in most cases. Those who are more thorough by nature would have replaced all the hoses, redone the wiring, and freshened up the suspension and the steering, not just the brakes. The latter variant is more expensive, but it will lead to a vehicle that you can rely on and enjoy for many years if everything is done right.
Jarred had a different idea and installed a K-series engine under the hood. We are writing about a JDM-sourced K24A that has a Type S oil pump and a different oil pan to begin with.
The swap also included a 67-mm GTX4584 RS ball-bearing turbocharger that is fed through three-inch piping, and it sends exhaust gases out through a 3-in exhaust, as well. The latter is routed through the fender, while the 44-mm wastegate sends flames out through a distinctive cut in the hood.
The transmission comes from a Nissan 350Z, which only adds to the JDM flavor of the build, which may be too much for Mustang enthusiasts. As Jarred noted, he has gotten hate for the wheels, and that was just before they heard about the engine swap.
The thing we cannot explain is why some members of the Chevy community hate his build, as Jarred remarked. An internet commenter did provide a worthwhile mantra that covers the situation: “Life is too short for restos and LS swaps.”
