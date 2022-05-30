Audi RS6 Crashes After Dangerous Race and Police Chase, Part of Videogame Challenge

Does fiction alter reality? More specifically, does fictionalized violence influence one’s perception of reality by blurring the lines between right and wrong, of what can and can’t be done?
Videogames are often blamed for violent incidents and considered the root of most societal evils, generally speaking. Whether that’s just or pointless isn’t the question here, because this is one instance where a videogame really is to blame. Or so police believe.
Spanish police arrested a 21-year-old Brit and temporarily detained the 19-year-old Irish passenger after a very dangerous race, police chase and crash in Sevilla. The Brit was at the wheel of a rented Audi RS6 and, over a 10-km (6.2-mile) race through the city center, performed incredibly dangerous maneuvers at a very high speed (180 kph / 112 mph), before coming to a halt against a post, up on the side rail. Firefighters had to be called in to remove the vehicle, but neither occupant received serious injury.
The driver remained in police custody, while the passenger was let go. According to Emergencias Sevilla, the police engaged in chasing the vehicle after several reports of dangerous driving. The Audi traveled into incoming traffic, onto grass surfaces and climbed pavements, often coming very close to hitting pedestrians walking in the city center. The driver refused to stop when first summoned, and performed very dangerous maneuvers in a bid to escape the police tail.
According to Diario Sevilla, citing sources familiar with the investigation, the police believe that the race and subsequent chase were part of a new challenge inspired by a “popular videogame.” The rules of the challenge say that an Audi RS6 must be rented and driven onto public roads in as dangerous a manner as possible. Each racer is assigned a different city around Marbella, and gets points for the length of the drive, the maneuvers he performs, and the level of danger of the ride.
“They’re all wealthy dudes who make bets on these illegal races consisting of escaping the police and dangerous maneuvers, like driving in pedestrian areas or driving against traffic on main roads. The bets are for large amounts of money,” the publication notes.
This is the third Audi RS6-involving incident of this kind in the area in the past couple of weeks, and all seem to fit the description of the challenge.
