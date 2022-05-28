Rockstar Employees “Accidentally” Reveal New GTA 6 Details

A new iteration of Grand Theft Auto is a certain thing, as Rockstar has already confirmed that it’s working on a new title, but on the other hand, the company does an amazing job when it comes to keeping details away from our eyes and ears.
However, more or less essential tidbits related to GTA VI (widely referred to as GTA 6) make their way to the web on a regular basis, obviously through unofficial channels.
This time, however, the way new GTA 6 information has been revealed is as official as it gets.
The LinkedIn profiles of two Rockstar employees (one former and one still with the company), both involved in the development of GTA 6, contain information about the upcoming title.
One of the most important tidbits is that the next Grand Theft Auto will feature smooth transitions from cinematics to in-game (powered by motion matching), similar to the ones available in The Last of Us 2.
Grand Theft Auto V, but on the other hand, TLOU2 comes with a new-generation motion matching system that provides a seamless transition from one animation to another.
Nathan Hunts, a former Rockstar Senior Cinematics Camera Artist who left the company in February this year, confirmed on Linkedin he was working on “seamless transitions from cinematics to in-game.” Ryan Schacter, still working at Rockstar as a Senior Animator, also revealed on LinkedIn that “refining and cleaning up all motion capture” was part of his role in the development of GTA 6.
In case you’re wondering how come the two employees are getting away with sharing such information, well, it’s hard to believe the leak happened accidentally. Such information can very well be used to fuel the excitement for GTA 6, though on the other hand, the LinkedIn information on the game has already been removed after it made its way to reddit.
The debut of GTA 6 is unlikely to take place earlier than 2025 or 2026, so for the time being, you’d better not hold your breath for any big news to be shared by Rockstar.
