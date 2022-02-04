Rockstar Finally Confirms It’s Already Working on GTA 6, Promises More Details Soon

Despite the fact that GTA V debuted nine years ago, the game is still played to this day by millions of people. Not to mention that the game’s online multiplayer mode, GTA Online is just as popular, if not even more popular than the original title.
We’ve been hearing rumors about the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series for quite a while, some them wildly guessing the location of GTA 6 or when the game will be announced. Even the smallest news about GTA 6 made headlines, regardless of where it come from and whether or not it concerned an important gameplay feature.
Well, we no longer have to guess anything, at least when it comes to the actual existence of the project. Lately, there have been rumors running around claiming that GTA 6 development has been rebooted after the series’ creator Dan Houser announced its departure two years ago, and that the game is very far from been officially unveiled, let alone released.
Despite its troubled development process though, it looks like Rockstar is confident that it’s on the right track since the U.S. studio has just confirmed it’s already working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.
“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”
If we’re allowed to guess, Rockstar probably plans to unveil GTA 6 sometime this year with a release date set for 2023. However, due to the challenges resulting from the health crisis, which limits direct contact with people and forces studios to work remotely for the most part, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar will push GTA 6 into 2024 (hopefully, not later).
