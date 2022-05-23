Grand Theft Auto Sales Figures Are Insane, That’s Why We Can’t Have GTA 6 Yet

It’s no longer a secret that Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell like hotcakes, but new data shared by Take-Two shows exactly why we can’t have GTA 6 just yet.
GTA V launched no more, no less than 9 years ago, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the world is ready to give up on it. While everybody hopes to see GTA 6 going live sooner rather than later, the current player base of GTA V is still incredible right now, especially when taking into account that the game is already 9 years old.
But from a business perspective, it really doesn’t make any sense to launch GTA 6 right now.
The most recent financial data shared by Take-Two reveals that the Grand Theft Auto has so far brought home no more, no less than $7.5 billion in revenue.
The numbers only include the last 9 years following the launch of GTA V, so in theory, the total revenue is likely even higher given the sales recorded by the previous versions.
But on the other hand, it’s no surprise that GTA V is the big star of the show. The 2013 game accounted for nearly half of all sales recorded by the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as its current count is at 165 million copies. Of course, by the time GTA 6 is announced, that number is going to be even higher, obviously fueled by the new-gen console version that launched earlier this year.
As for GTA 6, we already know the game is currently in development, but no official ETA has been offered so far. People close to the matter, however, claimed the launch could happen at some point in 2025, so if you’re waiting for GTA, you’d better not hold your breath for it.
Most likely, Rockstar would eventually start teasing the game when the development is nearing the final stages, with some sources claiming the company plans to use GTA Online specifically for this approach.
