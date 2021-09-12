Fans Blast Rockstar for Enhanced Version of GTA V: Just Give Us GTA 6 Already

While Take-Two and Rockstar rarely talk about what’s coming on the Grand Theft Auto front, there’s a lot going on in the gamer community out there, pretty much because fans are losing their patience waiting for the next installment of the franchise.
And while GTA 6 is still nowhere to be seen, Rockstar has recently come up with an announcement that apparently did more harm than good.
A video showcasing the enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online coming to new-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, wasn’t received with much enthusiasm as Rockstar hoped it’d be but with plenty of criticism from fans who believe the company is just milking Grand Theft Auto V despite the game already being 8 years old.
The comment section on YouTube pretty much speaks for itself, and out of the over 11,000 posts from users across the world, the majority just blasts Rockstar for insisting on GTA V.
Furthermore, many believe the enhanced version coming to new-gen consoles is pretty much the same as the one already available on PlayStation, with the graphics barely improved to take advantage of the new-generation hardware on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
“Between 2013 & 2021, Rockstar could have developed a brand new GTA for the current gen. Re-re-releasing this game is an insult to next gen console owners,” someone says in a comment that sums up the feelings of many GTA fans out there.
In the meantime, Rockstar has nothing to say on the GTA 6 front, and people familiar with the matter previously suggested there’s a good reason for this. The company doesn’t intend to bring the new GTA to gamers out there earlier than 2025, as the development of this title is still said to be in its early days.
If anything, some official information on the GTA 6 front is expected next year, though not even this tidbit is certain right now.
A video showcasing the enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online coming to new-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, wasn’t received with much enthusiasm as Rockstar hoped it’d be but with plenty of criticism from fans who believe the company is just milking Grand Theft Auto V despite the game already being 8 years old.
The comment section on YouTube pretty much speaks for itself, and out of the over 11,000 posts from users across the world, the majority just blasts Rockstar for insisting on GTA V.
Furthermore, many believe the enhanced version coming to new-gen consoles is pretty much the same as the one already available on PlayStation, with the graphics barely improved to take advantage of the new-generation hardware on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
“Between 2013 & 2021, Rockstar could have developed a brand new GTA for the current gen. Re-re-releasing this game is an insult to next gen console owners,” someone says in a comment that sums up the feelings of many GTA fans out there.
In the meantime, Rockstar has nothing to say on the GTA 6 front, and people familiar with the matter previously suggested there’s a good reason for this. The company doesn’t intend to bring the new GTA to gamers out there earlier than 2025, as the development of this title is still said to be in its early days.
If anything, some official information on the GTA 6 front is expected next year, though not even this tidbit is certain right now.