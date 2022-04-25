GTA 6 Ads Have Invaded the Internet, Of Course You Shouldn’t Watch Them

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated game releases of the decade, and at some level, this makes perfect sense. The previous iteration debuted back in 2013, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s already a thing of the past.
Not at all. GTA V is still a global sensation these days, and Rockstar does an amazing job when it comes to making the most out of its popularity. For example, the company has recently launched the new-gen version of the game, and at first glance, gamers out there seem to love it.
Getting back to GTA 6, the excitement for this game goes through the roof every time a new tidbit, official or not, makes its way to the web. This is why people with nefarious purposes have turned to fake GTA 6 ads, with such videos published all over the web, including on YouTube.
The number of ads claiming to show GTA 6 footage has increased substantially in the last few months, and while some are there for the clicks, others are trying to point users to malicious websites.
Needless to say, you really shouldn’t watch them, not only because they’re dangerous but because they’re a waste of time in the first place. Most of the ads show old footage or other cinematics, so they have nothing to do with the upcoming GTA iteration.
More surprising is that these ads stay up for way too long. Despite coming with the Rockstar logo and being published on media platforms where they should be taken down in a matter of minutes, they’re sometimes ignored for no clear reason.
In the meantime, if you ever come across a claimed GTA 6 video, you should know it’s fake. The game won’t be here earlier than 2025 or 2026, and Rockstar is yet to even confirm its development.
