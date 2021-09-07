Wrestling Fan Asks for GTA 6 With Surprise Banner Shown on Live TV

Earlier this year, people with knowledge of the matter suggested that Rockstar and parent company Take-Two could officially kick off the GTA 6 marketing push as soon as this fall, not only with all kinds of Easter Eggs included in GTA Online but also with various stunts that nobody would expect.
And while it’s hard to tell if Rockstar has indeed commenced the GTA 6 marketing campaign or these are just fans asking the real questions, the next installment of the super-popular franchise keeps making the headlines following a series of totally surprising appearances.
Just last week, for example, someone who was believed to be a hardcore Grand Theft Auto fan crashed a live TV show in Germany asking “where the hell is GTA 6?” Needless to say, the whole thing went viral, therefore bringing GTA 6 back on everyone’s lips.
And earlier this month, something similar happened, only that it took place at the AEW Dynamite wrestling event in Chicago. A Grand Theft Auto fan sitting in the crowd showed up on live TV during the match between Big Money Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy with a banner clearly aimed at Rockstar.
“Announce GTA VI,” the message reads, and while nobody in the squared circle obviously noticed it, the banner still went rival on social media.
Clearly, it’s hard to tell if this is just Rockstar trying to fuel the excitement for GTA 6 or game fans are indeed hoping to convince the company to take the wraps off the game as soon as possible, but at the end of the day, this all seems to be brilliant marketing that could very well spawn a completely new trend.
While Rockstar is very likely to remain completely tight-lipped on GTA 6 until some point next year, don’t be too surprised if we end up seeing genuine demands for the game in public shows that are totally unrelated to the gaming industry if Rockstar’s plan catches on.
