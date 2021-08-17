This Insanely Clean GTA V Stunt Will Probably Keep You Busy for a Full Week

Grand Theft Auto V is a great game that’s still bringing home the bacon even eight years after its launch, and if you’re wondering why, the video you can watch at the end of the article perfectly highlights one of the reasons.
While most people play GTA Online, either on official or custom servers, the single-player mode is still a great way to try all kinds of stuff, including stunts that at first glance look impossible.
This is the case of this video published by Hazardous on YouTube and which shows an insanely clean GTA V that you wouldn’t even think it’s possible.
As you can easily figure out from the first seconds of the video, doing this obviously requires lots of attempts, especially if you’re aiming for a perfectly clean stunt, but at the end of the day, it’s all a combination of perfect timing, the right car, and just the proper acceleration and steering in the perfect moment.
It’s a mix that will take a while to succeed, and as you can see in the video, it also involves turning to a mod in the single player to move the gate. Other than that, it all comes down to skills, determination, and luck, in this exact order.
In the meantime, everybody is waiting for the enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V to come out, as this is likely to pave the way for a ton of other stunts and tricks that players would be able to try.
The game is projected to launch in the fall for the new-gen consoles out there, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X, and Rockstar has already promised a series of improvements that will certainly breathe new life into this still super-popular game, at least until GTA 6 comes out possibly in 2025.
