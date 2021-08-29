New GTA 6 Character Revealed, And This Is Both Good News and Bad News

Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two said a single thing about Grand Theft Auto 6, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that the game still doesn’t make the headlines occasionally thanks to tidbits that end up online through unofficial channels.
This time, for example, we’re getting what’s likely the confirmation of another GTA 6 character, as actor and musician Dave Jackson has recently revealed he’s been cast as police chief Captain McClane.
More specifically, Jackson said in a Facebook post that he’ll be the police chief in the next GTA title, also dropping a hint that something big is coming for gamers out there.
“I just found out from the producers, that it’s official. I will play the role of police chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series. It is a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of folks. If you are a gamer, stay tuned,” he posted.
Without a doubt, this is good news for those who’ve been following all the news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, but at the same time, it’s also bad news for one very simple reason: if Rockstar and Take-Two are only now casting people for the new game, then there’s a chance the development is still in its early stages, so we’re probably still several years away from the moment it’s likely to see the daylight.
And yet, this isn’t necessarily such a big surprise, especially because several tipsters have previously revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2025.
On the other hand, Rockstar is very likely to share additional information on the next iteration of GTA rather sooner than later, especially as an enhanced version of GTA V specifically aimed at the new-generation consoles is projected to launch in the fall.
Many believe Rockstar would include hints about the next title in GTA Online, though it remains to be seen how and when the studio wants to fuel the excitement about this highly anticipated release.
More specifically, Jackson said in a Facebook post that he’ll be the police chief in the next GTA title, also dropping a hint that something big is coming for gamers out there.
“I just found out from the producers, that it’s official. I will play the role of police chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series. It is a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of folks. If you are a gamer, stay tuned,” he posted.
Without a doubt, this is good news for those who’ve been following all the news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, but at the same time, it’s also bad news for one very simple reason: if Rockstar and Take-Two are only now casting people for the new game, then there’s a chance the development is still in its early stages, so we’re probably still several years away from the moment it’s likely to see the daylight.
And yet, this isn’t necessarily such a big surprise, especially because several tipsters have previously revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2025.
On the other hand, Rockstar is very likely to share additional information on the next iteration of GTA rather sooner than later, especially as an enhanced version of GTA V specifically aimed at the new-generation consoles is projected to launch in the fall.
Many believe Rockstar would include hints about the next title in GTA Online, though it remains to be seen how and when the studio wants to fuel the excitement about this highly anticipated release.