Who Needs GTA 6 When You Can Actually Play GTA V at 72p Resolution?

The quality of videogame graphics has evolved substantially in the last decade, and gaming at 4K resolution has become quite a common thing these days. 6 photos



And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean that old-school games are gone for good. Some of the most nostalgic gamers out there are still playing titles that got to see daylight during the ‘90s, simply because they remind them of the good old days when 8K resolutions were something nobody could have imagined.



But have you ever wondered how a latest-generation game would look like if it was launched back in the ‘90s? RandomGaminginHD on YouTube conducted a rare experiment and tried to figure out how some of the most popular games today run in a ridiculously low resolution.



After setting games to run at 72p, or 128x72 pixels resolution, the experiment tried to determine if you could actually play them with such low graphics details.



And as it turns out, some games actually run quite smoothly at 72p, including FPS depending on the rest of the video settings.



As far as GTA V is concerned, Los Santos doesn’t look as weird as you’d expect it to look at such a resolution, and the pixelated graphics actually make it even more mysterious than it is. Nearly every car becomes just a square block of metal and distinguishing one model from another is much more difficult than you’d imagine, but still, the game runs pretty smoothly up to a point where you could actually do a series of missions just alright.



Needless to say, this experiment has only been conducted for the sake of figuring out how games run at such a low resolution but don’t imagine you could actually play them using such video settings. But given the GPU shortage the world is still dealing with, such a test comes just at the right time.



