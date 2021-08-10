Internet Detective Tries to Guess GTA 6 Launch Date, Everything Makes Sense

We’ve known for a while that neither Rockstar nor Take-Two want to talk about the release of GTA 6, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that people have given up on trying to figure out when the game could finally see the daylight.
The living proof is a thorough analysis conducted by reddit user Karzmat earlier this week and supposed not only to dissect every single possible tease or hint dropped by Rockstar but also to guess when GTA 6 could come out.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is nothing but a guess, but on the other hand, everything appears to be making sense, and this could be an indication the prediction is indeed accurate.
First and foremost, the debut of the Grand Theft Auto V enhanced version in the fall of the year is likely to witness the introduction of several GTA 6 Easter eggs and other hints and teases, and of course, this certainly makes sense.
Previously, we’ve been hearing from other sources that GTA V and GTA Online could both be used to drop various hints related to GTA 6, so this prediction does align with this information.
Then, the first months of 2022 could bring us additional leaks, as well as information coming from Rockstar and Take-Two themselves, as the two companies could finally start talking publicly about this highly anticipated game. In mid-2022, Rockstar may accelerate the pace of rolling out teasers and hints, while later the same year, the company is expected to release a new DLC for GTA V.
An official trailer could be released in mid-2023, followed by massive leaks, official character details, and other trailers, all of which are supposed to pave the way for the debut of GTA 6 in late 2024 or in early 2025.
Once again, these are nothing more than guesses, but the timing of everything seems to be just about right. Of course, at the end of the day it could all be just wishful thinking, so take everything for granted for the time being.
