Internet Detective Tries to Guess GTA 6 Launch Date, Everything Makes Sense

More on this:

1 GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners Easter Eggs Hide Famous Cars We All Love

2 GTA V with Every New Mod Is How Rockstar Could Get Chaos Right

3 Here’s How the Infernus Improved in Grand Theft Auto Between 2001 and 2021

4 GTA V Player Attempts Pacifist Run, Ends Up With Massive In-Game Body Count

5 This GTA V Glitch Causing Highway Chaos Is So Funny You Can’t Stop Watching