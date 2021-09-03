GTA 6 Could Be Announced in 2023, Full Launch Two Years Later

4 GTA Remastered Trilogy Is Real, Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two said a single thing about the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that certain tidbits don’t make the headlines regularly. 6 photos



First and foremost, as everybody knows already, Rockstar is getting ready to take the wraps off the enhanced version of GTA V that’s optimized for new-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



This is supposed to happen in the coming months, and needless to say, no other releases on the GTA front are planned for 2021, despite all the rumors pointing to a new trilogy.



In fact,



And that’s all for 2022, it seems, as Rockstar expects the refreshed and remastered versions to boost sales, so a release of GTA 6 wouldn’t make much sense.



2023 is the year that could bring us the first official news regarding GTA 6, but according to Henderson, who shared the timing details in a recent podcast (embedded below), the full launch of the game would only take place two years later.



So if you're waiting to get your hands on the next big GTA title, you'd better not hold your breath for it, as Grand Theft Auto VI is very likely to be released in 2025, at the earliest.



