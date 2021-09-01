Grand Theft Auto Fan Invades Live TV Show Asking Where the Hell Is GTA 6

With over 150 million copies sold, Grand Theft Auto has lots of fans all over the world, there’s no doubt about that, and given the last title in the franchise landed back in 2013, it’s absolutely no surprise that some of them have lost patience waiting for the next version.
GTA 6, however, is nowhere to be seen, even nearly eight years after the release of its predecessor, and what’s more, neither Take-Two nor Rockstar seem to be willing to spill the beans of its release.
In the meantime, however, small tidbits of information swirling around the web via unofficial channels suggest the development work on GTA 6 is still in its early days, so in theory, we really shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for its launch.
But someone named Taser has decided to ask the big questions not online, where everybody else does it, but during a live TV show in Germany. Taser broke in during live TV, asking the host of Schlag den Star “where the hell is GTA 6?”
While the contestant herself seemed a little scared by someone breaking into the studio uninvited, host Elton appeared to be fully prepared for the whole thing and told the man he doesn’t know, suggesting he doesn’t even care because he didn’t “even finish GTA V yet.”
The security guards eventually requested the man to leave the studio not before Elton asking rhetorically if he was hired by Take-Two or working on the development of GTA 6.
At first glance, the whole thing looks as crazy as it gets, especially because you don’t normally expect someone to invade a live TV show hoping they would receive some answers on the debut of GTA 6. But on the other hand, there’s a chance it was all fabricated, especially as the host of the show was the German voice of popular characters in some well-known games, including Halo 3.
For what it’s worth, GTA 6 isn’t expected earlier than 2025, so maybe this is just another marketing move put together by Rockstar to fuel the excitement for its popular franchise.
