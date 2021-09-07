Nissan Hits a Quarter of a Million EV Sales Across Europe, Iconic LEAF at the Top

With so many electric vehicles, whether from established brands or startups, making their debut at IAA Mobility 2021, it’s almost hard to believe that it’s been over 10 years since the debut of Nissan LEAF. The pioneering EV is now celebrating another milestone.
Nissan announced that 208,000 sales of the iconic LEAF, together with 42,000 sales of the e-NV200 van have added up to a quarter of a million EV sales in Europe, a milestone that confirms not only the brand’s popularity, but also its continuous success on the path to electrification. These are no ordinary EVs, either. In fact, both could be considered trailblazers in the electric mobility sector.
The first LEAF was rolled out in 2010, quickly becoming a pioneer in the field of mass-market EVs. Even if critics could say that it’s been surpassed by many other models in recent years, this fact will never change and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Even if it might not have managed to keep up with today’s EVs, the Nissan LEAF remains an iconic model. And these recent numbers seem to show the fact that, at least as for European customers, the old LEAF hasn’t lost its appeal.
A trailblazer in its own category, the e-NV200 electric van, which was introduced in 2014, has contributed to electrifying mobility for the business segment. The 40 kWh powertrain, 4.2 m3 (1,109 gallons) of cargo capacity, and low ownership costs are hailed as its greatest assets. In addition to this, the versatile e-NV200 Evalia, with five- and seven-seater options, each with configurable cabins and removable seats, has proved to be an interesting version for private customers.
Nissan also announced that a new electric crossover is coming soon. At the heart of the company’s electric mobility strategy is EV36Zero, the £1 billion ($1.38 billion) flagship EV Hub at Nissan's Sunderland plant in the UK. This is where the new electric model will be produced, with next-generation battery technology.
However, unlike other brands, Nissan doesn’t intend to produce EVs exclusively. Its future range of small vans, to be built at the company’s Maubeuge small van center in France, will include both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.
