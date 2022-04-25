2022 Audi A8 Taps Into Its Sportier Side, Deserves the A9 Moniker if You Ask Us

The split-headlamp design of the all-new BMW 7 Series has inspired rendering artists to come up with similar projects based on other cars, and one of the latest to have gone down this route is the Audi A8.
Sporting slender LED DRLs between the new hood and bumper, and new main clusters right below, this CGI take on the 2022 Audi A8 is far prettier than the flagship sedan from the Munich auto firm.
Nonetheless, rather than calling it a day after messing around with its front lights, sugardesign_1, who has signed this rendering, also gave it a smaller grille, bigger central air intake, and redesigned side trim in the bumper. The fenders have had their pixels rearranged too.
If you look further back, you will see that the side windows are much smaller and that the roofline is more arched behind the B pillars, to the point where this digital interpretation of the A8 can be called a four-door coupe. And we all know that, in Audi slang, such a model would actually get the A9 moniker, sitting above the A7, and A5 Sportback.
As for the do-ability part of the matter, we obviously wouldn’t hold our breath for a real Audi A9, even if such a model has been constantly rumored over the years. Not only it would start a new niche, but it would inevitably be pricier than the A8, and less practical. Thus, it wouldn’t sell like hotcakes, and let’s not forget that most new car buyers don’t want anything that doesn’t have a generous ground clearance and a tailgate in today’s market.
If anything, the Ingolstadt brand might experiment with new body styles in their e-tron family, consisting exclusively of electric vehicles, where there might just be enough room for a new flagship four-door coupe. But should they make one?
Nonetheless, rather than calling it a day after messing around with its front lights, sugardesign_1, who has signed this rendering, also gave it a smaller grille, bigger central air intake, and redesigned side trim in the bumper. The fenders have had their pixels rearranged too.
If you look further back, you will see that the side windows are much smaller and that the roofline is more arched behind the B pillars, to the point where this digital interpretation of the A8 can be called a four-door coupe. And we all know that, in Audi slang, such a model would actually get the A9 moniker, sitting above the A7, and A5 Sportback.
As for the do-ability part of the matter, we obviously wouldn’t hold our breath for a real Audi A9, even if such a model has been constantly rumored over the years. Not only it would start a new niche, but it would inevitably be pricier than the A8, and less practical. Thus, it wouldn’t sell like hotcakes, and let’s not forget that most new car buyers don’t want anything that doesn’t have a generous ground clearance and a tailgate in today’s market.
If anything, the Ingolstadt brand might experiment with new body styles in their e-tron family, consisting exclusively of electric vehicles, where there might just be enough room for a new flagship four-door coupe. But should they make one?