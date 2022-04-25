2022 Audi A8 Taps Into Its Sportier Side, Deserves the A9 Moniker if You Ask Us

More on this:

1 Ditch the Split-Headlamp Design, and the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Looks Like a Rolls-Royce

2 The 2023 BMW 7 Series Introduces Next-Level Luxury That's Fit for a Flagship

3 Audi Streamlines the 2022 A8 and S8 Range in the U.S. With No Engine or Body Options

4 2022 Audi A8 Avant Imagined as the Ultimate Family Hauler, Renders Crossovers Useless

5 Move Over, Everyone, the 2022 Audi A8 Facelift Has Arrived With an Even Bigger Grille