New GTA 6 Rumor Promises Mind-Blowing Gameplay

As if it wasn’t already obvious, Rockstar isn’t necessarily in a rush to release the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, and the recent debut of the new-gen version of GTA V is just the living proof in this regard.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean the company isn’t working on it. It is, and while the development of GTA 6 could still be in the early phases, at least according to people who claim they’ve been in touch with sources close to the matter, various critical tidbits still make their way to the web.
Most recently, Chris Klippel, a Rockstar watcher who’s been keeping an eye on the development of the company’s latest titles, has come up with some very interesting information regarding GTA 6.
In a tweet that was published a few days ago, Klippel claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI is very likely to use an improved version of RAGE9, the engine that’s powering several Rockstar titles, including GTA V.
No specifics have been provided, but Klipper says he has received what he described as very positive feedback, adding that the engine is way ahead of its time.
Of course, this doesn’t mean much for a game that’s not supposed to see the daylight earlier than the middle of the decade. In other words, it may be ahead of its time now, but when GTA 6 could finally land in 2025 or 2026, it may actually be an engine that only aligns with the new gameplay experience available in so many other games.
For the time being, however, it’s very important to take everything related to GTA 6 with a healthy pinch of salt. As said, we’re still many years away from the moment Rockstar is supposed to at least announce its debut, so pretty much everything can easily change overnight if it doesn’t align with the company’s expectations.
Most recently, Chris Klippel, a Rockstar watcher who’s been keeping an eye on the development of the company’s latest titles, has come up with some very interesting information regarding GTA 6.
In a tweet that was published a few days ago, Klippel claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI is very likely to use an improved version of RAGE9, the engine that’s powering several Rockstar titles, including GTA V.
No specifics have been provided, but Klipper says he has received what he described as very positive feedback, adding that the engine is way ahead of its time.
Of course, this doesn’t mean much for a game that’s not supposed to see the daylight earlier than the middle of the decade. In other words, it may be ahead of its time now, but when GTA 6 could finally land in 2025 or 2026, it may actually be an engine that only aligns with the new gameplay experience available in so many other games.
For the time being, however, it’s very important to take everything related to GTA 6 with a healthy pinch of salt. As said, we’re still many years away from the moment Rockstar is supposed to at least announce its debut, so pretty much everything can easily change overnight if it doesn’t align with the company’s expectations.
Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJ— Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022