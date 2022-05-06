GTA Online Weekly Update Brings Triple Rewards for Business Battles

Rockstar is trying to focus GTA Online players’ attention on Freemode. The studio announced that special bonuses will be offered in Freemode the entire month, but for this week in particular, players might want to pay attention to Business Battles, which can be picked up from Motorcycle Clubs and Organizations in Freemode. These will be paying out triple rewards until May 11.
Since Freemode is a major part of the GTA Online experience, there are a lot of activities that will be paying triple rewards for the next few weeks. For example, players can challenge friends to Impromptu Races, or complete in Criminal Damage races, as well as try to beat the leaderboard in Freemode Challenges. Additionally, Rockstar announced that players who successfully deliver Goods will receive the Pink or Green Wireframe Bodysuit for free.
Furthermore, this week’s update brings double GTA$ and RP on Ron Contact Missions. These rewards will only be available for a week. The same goes for the RC Bandito Races and RC Time Trials, which are making a comeback to GTA Online.
LS Car Meet member may want to try and win a Street Race five days in a row since they’ll be rewarded with the Progen Itali GTB for their efforts. Also, GTA Online players can give the Pegassi Infernus, Truffade Adder, and the Pegassi Reaper a spin between the columns of the LS Car Meet’s Test Track.
Finally, this week’s big prize at The Diamond Casino & Resort is the camouflaged Pfister Comet Safari, so make sure you stop by the lobby and give the Lucky Wheel a spin. As usual, many discounts on various items and businesses are going live this week too, including 30% off on Nightclubs and their additional Storage, 30% off on JoBuilt P-996 LAZER aircraft, 30% off on Progen GP1, and 40% on HVY Nightshark.
