790-Mile 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Poses a Serious Threat to Your Savings

Unless you’re prepared to burn nearly $35k, you’ll have to make do with admiring this beauty from afar.
Commemorating Paul Smart’s victory at the 1972 Imola 200 race, the revered PS1000LE is one of the most desirable machines that a diehard Ducatista’s money can buy. Only 2,000 units have ever left the factory, and you’ll rarely see them changing hands for anything below thirty grand. With 789 miles (1,270 km) on the counter, the exemplar we’re about to inspect is virtually a brand-new bike.
It comes equipped with an aftermarket rear fender eliminator kit, carbon fiber timing belt covers and a two-into-one Termignoni exhaust that looks way better than the stock pipework. Besides these items, one may also find a high-end Ducati Performance clutch mechanism and aluminum fluid reservoirs, as well as an inconspicuous LED rear lighting strip.
The 2006 Paul Smart 1000 LE draws power from a fuel-injected 992cc desmodromic L-twin, which is home to four valves and a single overhead cam. Featuring a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the air-cooled engine can generate as much as 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. This force keeps the rear wheel in motion via a six-speed transmission that’s coupled with a drive chain.
Ultimately, it enables Ducati’s limited-edition treasure to dash from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.1 seconds, with the final destination being a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). The Italian showstopper is supported by a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies, comprising 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks at the front and a piggyback shock absorber at the rear.
Braking originates from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up north and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) down south, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers. Bologna’s jaw-dropping marvel is being auctioned off at no reserve, and it will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until Tuesday, May 31. If spending north of $31k on a two-wheeled rarity is your thing, make sure you get in on the action while there’s still time.
