Hong Kong Police Seize 4 Lamborghinis, a McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche Over Illegal Race

Let's face it. If you own a fast car, you will want to drive it fast at some point. Not on the highway and put the lives of other road users at risk. - but on a track, with like-minded car enthusiasts like yourself. Well, some people in supercars took their insanity on the motorway and unfortunately got their high-priced possessions impounded by the cops.
Hong Kong police arrested ten people, impounding nine supercars after an incriminating video emerged online of supercars racing on the highway. The suspects included nine men and a woman, aged between 30 and 60, South China Morning Post reported.
Hong Kong Police impounded four Lamborghinis, a McLaren, Ferrari, and a Porsche during the operation last week. A law enforcement insider confided that the accused included a doctor, merchants, and a property agent.
According to the South China Morning Post, the nine men are in custody for illegal street racing while the two remain detained for aiding and abetting the illegal street race. The offense has a maximum penalty of one year in jail. The race involved eight more cars.
Hong Kong police began investigating the incident after a video of eight cars racing online emerged. The department set up a task force to combat illegal street racing in the New Territories North region.
The incriminating video showed the supercars whisking fast, switching lanes, and overtaking other vehicles with little caution. According to authorities, the illegal racing event involved more than 17 vehicles.
A source revealed that law enforcement was trying to determine the supercars' speeds at the time of the recording but believed it was well over 100 kph (62 mph).
After going through the surveillance footage, Hong Kong police arrested eight suspects and seized nine cars from the evidence recorded. Law enforcement officials are still trying to track down the remaining drivers and vehicles involved.
Hong Kong law enforcement officials set up a task force after discovering luxury car drivers usually appeared in groups driving at night or early morning at high speeds.
